January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Enfield Tennis Club to Host Free Demonstration for Boosting Active Lifestyle

Free Demonstration Introduces Rapid Relief of Muscle Tension & Pain, plus Dynamic Flexibility
 
 
ETC
ETC
ENFIELD, Conn. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- A free demonstration by Rick Hall, a Certified Natural Flexibility Trainer from Ideal Flexibility, on January 31st from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, is being sponsored by The Enfield Tennis Club.

Demonstrations include Neural Reset Therapy (NRT), where visitors can learn how tight and sore muscles can be relieved rapidly, even if with long-term tightness and soreness.

Also included in the demonstration is Natural Flexibility (Dynamic Flexibility).  Attendees will learn why people think their body wants a good "stretch", when it really wants and needs flexibility. They will also learn how and why flexibility and dynamic movement is different and superior to stretching.

Rick Hall is a practitioner of Neural Reset Therapy, a certified Natural Flexibility trainer, and licensed massage therapist.  Rick has worked with professional athletes, amateur athletes, people recovering from accidents and people from various walks of life.  Rick is the founder of Ideal Flexibility in Enfield, Connecticut.


The Enfield Tennis Club is located at 226 Shaker Rd in Enfield, CT.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/237474663329660/

Contact
Ideal Flexibility
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Ideal Flexibility
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Lifestyle, Muscle Soreness, Flexibility
Industry:Free
Location:Enfield - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Events
Disclaimer
Jan 24, 2017 News



