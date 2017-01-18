News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Enfield Tennis Club to Host Free Demonstration for Boosting Active Lifestyle
Free Demonstration Introduces Rapid Relief of Muscle Tension & Pain, plus Dynamic Flexibility
Demonstrations include Neural Reset Therapy (NRT), where visitors can learn how tight and sore muscles can be relieved rapidly, even if with long-term tightness and soreness.
Also included in the demonstration is Natural Flexibility (Dynamic Flexibility)
Rick Hall is a practitioner of Neural Reset Therapy, a certified Natural Flexibility trainer, and licensed massage therapist. Rick has worked with professional athletes, amateur athletes, people recovering from accidents and people from various walks of life. Rick is the founder of Ideal Flexibility in Enfield, Connecticut.
The Enfield Tennis Club is located at 226 Shaker Rd in Enfield, CT.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ideal Flexibility
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse