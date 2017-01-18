Brighton Publishing releases "Mosquito Lagoon: Code of Misconduct III" from C.A. Griffith

"Shaped from the skilled pen of a master storyteller, novelist C.A. Griffith once again spins a richly textured story that ratchets the tension tight and keeps you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end"

Mosquito Lagoon

Contact

Don McGuire

***@brightonpublishing.com Don McGuire

End

-- Brighton Publishing LLC proudly announces the print release of novelist C.A. Griffith's latest novel,In this follow-up to his fast-paced novel,author C.A. Griffith once again puts the heroic Grey Colson on the front lines against the government and the criminal underworld.is now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading Book retailers in eBook and print. Distribution is through Ingram Content Group, the world's largest wholesale book distributor.Grey Colson is a private investigator and retired cop. After his wife died, Colson moved into their Daytona Beach condo, and he spends most of his time as a beach bum when he isn't working theft and fraud cases for his clients. When Lisa Riley, a friend of Colson's current love interest, Beverly, asks him to find her missing half-brother, Colson finds himself involved with a bizarre case that includes players from NASA, Congress, and the FBI.While Colson reluctantly begins on the missing person case, he is also working to get his friend and employee, Jay Taylor, out of an Ecuadorian prison after the former UFC fighter traveled to the South American country to settle an old score. When the head of the Ecuadorian police demands a ransom of $100,000 for Taylor's freedom, Colson scrambles to put together a plan that will free his friend and get them both out of the country safely.In Daytona Beach, Colson's search for the missing NASA scientist, Grant Parker, is impeded by an attack on his life and the insistence by the FBI that he stop looking for Parker, who has been accused of stealing confidential government information. The main players in the government all have their own personal agendas with the controversies surrounding climate change at the center of it all.After Colson rescues his friend, his attention returns to finding Parker, but he is faced with a new challenge when the slighted Ecuadorian top cop sends gangbangers after him to exact revenge."In the highly anticipated follow-up to his second novel, The Nightmare Merchant: Code of Misconduct II, author C.A. Griffith once again pits the intrepid Grey Colson against the government and the powers of the criminal underworld in,"said Brighton Publishing LLC.is literally a work of page turning suspense.Chris is retired from the Cobb County Sheriff's Department in Marietta, Georgia. He currently works as a Police Officer with the Cobb County School District.Chris lives in Dallas, Georgia with his lovely wife Beverly and their dogs Marty and Bella. Chris and his family vacation in Daytona Beach each summer and can be found in the shade of their canopy, reading their favorite novels and plotting the next Grey Colson Crime Thriller.