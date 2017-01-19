Country(s)
Industry News
United Thinkers implements UniPay-to-UniPay Processing Integration opening the way for Collaborative Payment Processing
United Thinkers implemented a new UniPay-to-UniPay integration within its Enterprise Payment Management Platform, allowing platform licensees to utilize over 90 International Banking and Processing integrations.
NEW YORK - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider, added a new UniPay-to-UniPay integration that allows any UniPay customer to seamlessly provision merchants and process transactions using another UniPay instance. This allows independent UniPay instances to connect with each other, forming a global distributed payment processing network.
From now on any business that implements UniPay in its payment ecosystem could immediately process using any integrations implemented by other UniPay technology users. With the addition of every new company that uses UniPay other companies get the opportunity to use additional banking and payment processing integrations.
Originally, UniPay-based ecosystems could leverage previously-implemented integrations built for other platform licensees, however in most cases, usage of such integrations required going through formal re-certification procedures with banks and processors. This new functionality greatly simplifies the process, and turns a new page in the history of collaborative payment processing, establishing a simplified relationship with respective banks and processors.
With the introduction of the new technology, a UniPay instance can provision new merchants and process transactions through any other UniPay instance. Thanks to the new mechanism, new UniPay licensees do not have to wait for expensive and time-consuming certifications with banks and processors (such as First Data, Vantiv, and Elavon). They can connect to these banks and processors through other UniPay instances, leveraging the existing banking relationships, and start processing almost right away.
"This project is one of the phases of our large-scale initiative, intended to make UniPay an industry-wide payment technology standard, suitable for enterprise businesses to use as the foundation of their payment ecosystems" says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis. "In 2017 we'll continue working on addition of various audit, logging, and administrative functions, making the platform even more suitable for large-scale enterprises".
About UniPay
The appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omnichannel feature set, as well as the advanced API's and wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.
The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (www.UniPayGateway.com):
UniPay UniCharge Module is an advanced Processing and Remittance Engine, UniPay UniBill Module supports sophisticated Recurring Revenue Management capabilities and UniPay UniRead Module is a modern, embedded and EMV-ready terminal solution.
To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com
About United Thinkers ( www.UnitedThinkers.com )
United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company's flagship product. For more information about payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at www.Paylosophy.com
Contact
Chad Roll
***@unitedthinkers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse