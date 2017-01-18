News By Tag
Sunrise Management Names Regional VP of Operations for Phoenix Team
In her new role, Reinke will lead a team overseeing a portfolio of 29 multifamily properties and 3,527 units in the area. Additionally, she will oversee day-to-day activities of the regional office, as well as concentrate on increasing the San Diego-based firm's Phoenix market share.
According to Joe Greenblatt, president and CEO of Sunrise Management, the multifamily market in the Phoenix area is robust, and because of demand coupled with its proven track record in the area, Sunrise is continuing its expansion in the region. "Suzanne's many years of experience in Arizona and in multi-family communities will be crucial to ensuring Sunrise's continued success and expansion in this key market," he said. "She brings a wealth of knowledge – from operations to property acquisitions and dispositions – and we're thrilled to have her join our team."
Prior to joining Sunrise, Reinke was a regional portfolio manager for ConAm Management Corporation in Phoenix where she oversaw eight communities totaling 2,504 units. She additionally worked for MEB Management as its director, commercial relations and before that she was a regional property manager for Century Campus Housing. She holds an Arizona real estate salesperson license, the designation of Certified Property Manager® from the Institute of Real Estate Management and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.
About Sunrise Management
Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, overseeing more than 13,000 multifamily units throughout California and the west. For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.
