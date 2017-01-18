News By Tag
Punch TV Studios $1.00 Per Share IPO Continues to Grow Under The Trump Administration
Multi-media conglomerate Punch TV Studios continues to grow as it nears the end of its $1.00 per share Initial Public Offering projected to close April 2017. Even with daily changes being made under the new Trump presidential administration, potential investors are still able to take advantage of this investment opportunity protected by Regulation A+ of the JOBS Act.
Punch TV Studios has successfully increased funding for new production by offering stock shares to the community at only $1.00 per share and offers a unique investment opportunity to be a part of a a multi-media organization expecting significant growth potential. The company is projected to generate between $500 million and a billion dollars in annual revenues in the coming years.
"Current and potential investors can feel secure in knowing that this opportunity is protected," says Joseph Collins, CEO of Punch TV Studios. "We are on track to sell out of the 50 million shares offered to the public. By signing the JOBS Act into law, President Obama secured the ability for startup companies like Punch TV Studios to raise capital and to create wealth in the urban community. This historical change will definitely continue into the Trump administration."
For more information on how to become a stockholder in the Punch TV Studios IPO visit: http://www.punchtvstudios.com today.
About Punch TV Studios
The brainchild of entertainment maverick Joseph Collins, Punch TV Studios is the sole TV production company catering to the African-American, English speaking Hispanic and American urban communities. Overseeing the operations of independent, company-owned divisions, Punch TV Studios offers its unique content digitally on-demand, successfully filling in the creative gap left in the market by major studio networks.
As an independent broadcast network, the aim is to bring new, diverse programming to a wide audience. It aims to empower members of the community by being the first and only African-American lead television studios to offer shares directly to the community for an investment of $1 per share.
