New Online Style and Image Consultation Service Launched by StyleSensei
With their motto being "It's not about brand, it's about style," customers can expect to receive a personal message direct to their account at StyleSensei with bespoke advice tailored specifically to their query, circumstances, and personality. Whether it's choosing the perfect dress for a specific body shape, advice on what to wear for a job interview, or how to give the right impression for a date night or special occasion, StyleSensei will address the issue and provide relevant and valuable feedback.
The team includes a fully trained Personal Stylist, a Fashion Professional, and a Personal Shopper, who have years of combined experience in menswear, luxury retail, fashion editorials, TV, and professional womenswear.
"How often do you get ready and look in the mirror to find you really don't look like you wanted to look?" said StyleSensei Founder, Stan. "Instead of wasting time and money searching endless sources, drop us a question at www.stylesensei.co.uk. An independent team of professional stylists are on hand to solve your style-related problems – fast."
In addition to providing expert style and image advice, StyleSensei has a range of benefits available to customers.
• Customers can purchase money-saving credits, which they can then redeem on the StyleSensei website to enjoy even better deals.
• Gift vouchers are available for the perfect present to give others the chance to make use of StyleSensei's professional styling advice.
• Customers can contribute to the StyleSensei Blog and have their article published on the site for free.
• The Refer A Friend system enables customers to receive points when friends and family seek their own style and image consultation. The points can then be redeemed against more personal style and image related questions.
StyleSensei's question and answer based image advice offers an alternative to paying for a personal stylist or spending hours online trawling websites, forums and other sources. Each of the three stylists on the team are independent so the advice they give is unbiased and not geared towards making a product sale.
"£20 is not much for expert advice on how you can use fashion to your advantage," said Stan. "Often in life, judgements are made based on first impressions. Particularly with single men and women looking for a potential partner, rethinking your image and investing in your look could make a significant difference to what happens next."
StyleSensei
info@stylesensei.co.uk
