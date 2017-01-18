 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Innervision Records 4th Annual AFTER NAMM JAMM Rocks The House!

The sold out show at Spaghettini, the premiere southern California live music venue and restaurant, featured several of the smooth jazz label's roster.
 
 
Innervision After Namm Jamm 2017 Photo Credit: Damon Bryant
Innervision After Namm Jamm 2017 Photo Credit: Damon Bryant
 
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The torrential rains that flooded the Los Angeles and Orange County areas on the evening of Sunday, January 22nd didn't stop the fans and friends of the boutique label Innervision Records from coming out to celebrate it's annual After NAMM JAMM show that featured several roster artists including singer Aysha; Saxophonists Will Donato, Greg Vail, Phillip Doc Martin and Danny Kusz; Guitarists Blake Aaron, Craig Sharmat, Jon Dalton and Dee Brown; Bassist Blair Bryant and Flautist Kim Scott.

The band included Mike Whittaker on Keyboards, Dave Hooper on Drums and Hussain Jiffry on Bass with Blake Aaron handling the music director duties to keep all things moving along.

Several artists and members of the music community who were out for the annual music industry NAMM convention in Anaheim came out to the show and several artists jumped up on stage to join in the festivities.

Steve Belkin and Adam Leibovitz, who run the label, decided to take advantage of having so many artists in town for NAMM.  They created the event to celebrate the artists and fans and give the artists a chance to meet and interact with their labelmates, fans and friends. The show has become a go-to event for many in the smooth jazz community, musicians from around the country and NAMM show attendees.

"We try to emphasize the camraderie and culture of the label which encourages the artists to work with each other to promote their recordings and develop new markets beyond their own.  'A rising tide lifts all boats.'"  Says Belkin.

Pictured from left to right - Danny Kusz (Sax), Blake Aaron (Guitar), Steve Belkin (GM), Phillip Doc Martin (Sax), Will Donato (Sax), Aysha (Singer), Kim Scott (Flute), Blair Bryant (Bass), Greg Vail (Sax), Dee Brown (Guitar),  Clay Pasternack (Distributor), Craig Sharmat (Guitar), Mike Whittaker (Keys), Jon Dalton (Guitar), Hussain Jiffry (Bass), Adam Leibovitz (A&R/Radio Promo)

http://www.innervisionrecords.com
http://facebook.com/innervisionrecords

Media Contact
Innervision Records
818 72-groove
***@innervisionrecords.com
Email:***@innervisionrecords.com Email Verified
