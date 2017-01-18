News By Tag
Matthew Lewis of 'Harry Potter' To Make Wizard World Comic Con Debut In Portland, February 18-19
'Neville Longbottom' of 'Potter' Franchise, 'Bluestone,' 'The Syndicate' Regular To Attend Saturday and Sunday At Oregon Convention Center
Since the conclusion of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II, the Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, native has starred in Rowan Athale's Wasteland and was in the recent film adaptation of Me Before You alongside Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke. His TV credits include "Bluestone 42" and "The Syndicate" and in 2017 he will appear in "Ripper Street" and "Happy Valley." His live stage performances include "Our Boys at the West End" directed by David Grindley and "Agatha Christie's Verdict" at the Theatre Royal directed by Joe Harmston.
Lewis joins a celebrity roster in Portland that also includes John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Dean Cain ("Supergirl,"
Wizard World Comic Cons bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
