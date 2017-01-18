 
News By Tag
* Wizard World
* Portland
* Matthew Lewis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Matthew Lewis of 'Harry Potter' To Make Wizard World Comic Con Debut In Portland, February 18-19

'Neville Longbottom' of 'Potter' Franchise, 'Bluestone,' 'The Syndicate' Regular To Attend Saturday and Sunday At Oregon Convention Center
 
 
Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Wizard World
* Portland
* Matthew Lewis

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Portland - Oregon - US

PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Matthew Lewis, who rose to fame as "Neville Longbottom" in all eight Harry Potter films, will make his first Wizard World appearance next month when he attends Wizard World Comic Con Portland, February 18-19 at the Oregon Convention Center. Lewis, 27, will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct an interactive Q&A session during the pop culture entertainment extravaganza.

Since the conclusion of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II, the Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, native has starred in Rowan Athale's Wasteland and was in the recent film adaptation of Me Before You alongside Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke. His TV credits include "Bluestone 42" and "The Syndicate" and in 2017 he will appear in "Ripper Street" and "Happy Valley." His live stage performances include "Our Boys at the West End" directed by David Grindley and "Agatha Christie's Verdict" at the Theatre Royal directed by Joe Harmston.

Lewis joins a celebrity roster in Portland that also includes John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Dean Cain ("Supergirl," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("CHiPs"), Theo Rossi ("Luke Cage," "Sons of Anarchy") and others.

Wizard World Comic Cons bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/portland.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/searchby/city/.

Contact
Abby Ferguson
***@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Wizard World, Portland, Matthew Lewis
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wizard World News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share