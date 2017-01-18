NomadLife is a New Contender in the Coworking/Coliving Revolution

The view from your workspace could look like this!

Sam Schwinghamer

-- NomadLife, a spin-off of the already successful Canadian travel company Life Before Work (www.lbwtravel.com), has recently opened up their location in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, making it the first coworking and coliving space in the country. Already eyeing up expansion into nearby Costa Rica and Panama, with Thailand and Bali soon to follow, NomadLife aims to provide remote workers and digital nomads with a strong sense of community that may be missing from other similar spaces."After traveling the world for the past 10 years, I've decided San Juan Del Sur is the perfect spot for a coworking/coliving facility. It's such a beautiful town, with a unique vibe and a strong community that values everyday enjoyment. I've worked here on numerous occasions and always notice increased productivity and overall happiness, something I've sometimes missed when working in other spaces," says founder Brady Hedlund.Known for its picturesque sunsets and rolling waves, San Juan del Sur has long been a hidden gem of the surfing community. Surrounded by a warm hearted community and with new local businesses opening regularly as more and more people discover this idealistic town, it's a definite must for any Digital Nomad travelling through Central America. The local traveler community is tight knit yet welcomes any new comer with open arms, making any stay here feel more like coming home rather than just passing through.NomadLife itself is situated in a 10 bedroom villa overlooking San Juan Bay and features plenty of options for workspaces, ranging from desk seats in an air conditioned office space to secluded hammocks on the upper levels. Although poor WiFi is an issue that has long plagued San Juan, making it a hesitant location for many remote workers, with multiple routers from multiple providers as well as generators in case of power outages, NomadLife provides the most reliable connection possible ensuring that all Digital Nomads are able to get in a solid days work.Along with providing a reliable workspace, the company also hosts many recreational activities, weekend trips to nearby getaway spots, workshops and basically anything else their guests at the time might be interested in."Our goal is to make every day the best day for each of our community members. We want to do everything we can to ensure people are happy, healthy and fulfilled," says Hedlund.With its focus on community and relationships on top of its ideal working conditions, NomadLife is sure to make a quick name for themselves in the coworking/coliving population and is certain to be a go to for any Digital Nomad looking for a space that goes that extra mile.