Coronado Celebrates Second Annual Stingray IPA Day
"In a sea of IPA's, Stingray stands out for its intense tropical profile and dangerously smooth drinkability,"
Stingray IPA Label Copy:
Named after a serene Coronado shoreline where locals soak up sun and suds. This easy-drinking IPA will transport you to a tropical paradise the moment it hits your lips. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe and Southern Cross hops provide flavors and aromas of tropical fruits and sun-kissed citrus with soft accents of nectarine and peach.
Stingray IPA Specs:
7.9% ABV
48 IBU
Packaging:12oz cans, 12oz bottles, 22oz bottles, draft
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 19 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.
Website: http://coronadobrewing.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @CoronadoBrewing
Twitter: @CoronadoBrewing
#StingrayIPADay
#WatchYourStep
#StayCoastal
