January 2017





Coronado Celebrates Second Annual Stingray IPA Day

 
 
Tags:
Beer
Craft Beer
Craft

Industry:
Food

Location:
San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Coronado Brewing Company's hugely popular Stingray IPA Day is back for its second year on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The annual event was initially held to coincide with the launch of the Stingray IPA in 2016. Since then, the latest newcomer to the core lineup has catapulted to the company's number four selling spot, behind World Beer Cup Gold Medal Winner Islander IPA, and longtime favorites, Orange Ave. Wit and Mermaid's Red. Stingray IPA is the company's take on an easy-drinking, intensely tropical and smooth Imperial IPA.

"In a sea of IPA's, Stingray stands out for its intense tropical profile and dangerously smooth drinkability," says Brandon Richards, COO, Coronado Brewing Company. "It's been great to see this brand really take off and we're looking forward to celebrating with our fans this week." This year's Stingray IPA Day will feature more than 100 participating accounts across the country. In addition to account participation, the company's three locations will have a Stingray IPA Day promotion, including Happy Hour pricing all day.  The company is also hosting an online Instagram contest, encouraging fans to tag themselves on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #StingrayIPA, for a chance to win swag.

For more information about Stingray IPA Day, please visit http://coronadobrewing.com/stingrayIPADay/. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Stingray IPA Label Copy:

Named after a serene Coronado shoreline where locals soak up sun and suds. This easy-drinking IPA will transport you to a tropical paradise the moment it hits your lips. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe and Southern Cross hops provide flavors and aromas of tropical fruits and sun-kissed citrus with soft accents of nectarine and peach.

Stingray IPA Specs:

7.9% ABV

48 IBU

Packaging:12oz cans, 12oz bottles, 22oz bottles, draft

Sales Sheet: http://bit.ly/2jpCUkW, http://bit.ly/2jJZuFT

###

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 19 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.

Links:

Website: http://coronadobrewing.com/stingrayIPADay/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coronadobrewingcompany

Instagram: @CoronadoBrewing

Twitter: @CoronadoBrewing

#StingrayIPADay

#WatchYourStep

#StayCoastal
Source:
Email:***@coronadobrewing.com Email Verified
