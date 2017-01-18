 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


MENAJI Urban Camouflage® Undereye Dark Circle Concealer in Birchbox's New "Eye Care Essentials"

 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Birchbox customers know that the perks at Birchbox can be amazing - but now Birchbox has released a new Gift With Purchase for the guys -- and it's a real eye opener.

For a limited time and while supplies last the "Eye Care Essentials Kit" will be available online to any Birchbox customer who spends $65 or more of full-size products from the Birchbox Shop. The "Eye Care Essentials Kit" includes Brickell Eye Balm, Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Eye and MENAJI Urban Camouflage® undereye dark circle concealer.

According to Kyle Bergman, Buyer and Curator for Birchbox Man | Merchant, Men's Grooming & Lifestyle, the VIP box was created in response to a growing demand for these specific products. Bergman said they curated the box to tackle crow's feet, dark circles, puffy under-eye bags.

"We realized we needed to offer a strategic eye care category when our sales and search analysis showed that skincare was the fastest growing category, and eye care was the fastest growing category within that," Bergman said.

MENAJI Urban Camouflage® will be featured in only the "Light" shade this go around, but the full collection of MENAJI Urban Camouflage® shades is available in the men's section at Birchbox's flagship store or online. The "Eye Care Essentials Kit" GWP can only be found online at www/birchbox.com in the men's section drop down under "Gifts With Purchase. Customers are asked to use code EYECARE at checkout.

About MENAJI

MENAJI Advanced Men's Skincare is a world-class men's grooming brand, specializing in fast-acting shave and skin products plus corrective cosmetics made with natural botanicals for men-only. MENAJI provides the ideal regimen for men with problem-solving solutions that break the mold. MENAJI is Made in the USA and sold in America and overseas in more than 20 countries.  For more information visit www.menaji.com, or follow MENAJI @MenajiSkincare on Twitter, @menaji_skincare on Instagram or Menaji Men's Skincare on Facebook. Or contact media@menaji.com.
Source:Menaji Advanced Men's Skincare
