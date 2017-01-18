Country(s)
Industry News
How do you break bad news to the boss?
Expert advice to overcome a frequent career obstacle. It's essential to know how to deal with failure to succeed in your career.
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- When you blow up a factory, do you tell the boss? If so, how do you give bad news to the boss?
The explosive result isn't a situation we all face, but having to give bad news to the boss is a common problem all of us encounter at some point on the job. Paul Freiberger , President of Shimmering Careers, offers advice on how to handle this challenge.
"The longer you've worked, the more opportunities you'll have to watch things go wrong," says Freiberger. "Failures happen, and not all of them require explosions."
Freiberger says that he helps his clients figure out how to explain both good things and bad things that happen in their careers.
"Successful people aren't without failures. But they know how to handle tough situations. They can respond and they can explain," Freiberger says.
In an article published on LinkedIn, Paul Freiberger dives deeper into this problem, providing advice on how to handle failure and how to explain bad news to the boss.
Contact
Paul Freiberger
***@shimmeringcareers.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse