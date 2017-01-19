News By Tag
Set Enterprises Announces WordSpiel: The Game – Where the END… is just the BEGINNING!
Set Enterprises is excited to announce that this wonderful new year brings a WORDiful new game, WordSpiel!
The newest addition to Marsha's line of award-winning games is WordSpiel — a simple yet dynamic game that everyone enjoys. Be the first to get rid of all 10 of your cards by making words. Each turn, simply start your word with the last card played. Just like the name, WordSpiel, Spiel uses the S from WordS. Word size doesn't matter, but ending with a tricky letter can really challenge your opponents. Each word spins off the last, so the game will never be the same twice! WordSpiel combines wit, words, speed and a bit of strategy. This game creates a frenzy of fun as players try to find their word in 60 seconds or less. You can use the timer or take your time, just be sure to put your best word forward! See how it's played at www.youtube.com/
During the creation of the game, Marsha put another twist in the rules. Instead of just using the last card played to make your word, now you can go back as many letters as you'd like to create your word. So, if a player played the word "FUN," the next player could use the N to make "NO" or go back to the UN to make "UNITE" or they could use the entire word, FUN, and make "FUNNY" by simply adding NY.
WordSpiel is great for a diverse group of players — everyone loves this game. It can be as long or as short of a game as you want! Five rounds are recommended, but if you have more or less time, you can pick the number of rounds — making it an easy game to play anywhere, anytime.
About Set Enterprises, Inc.:
Located in Fountain Hills, AZ, Set Enterprises, Inc. is an all women owned and operated business with a global presence. Its games are sold in over 40 countries and have earned 100+ best game awards from organizations such as MENSA, Teachers' Choice, Parents Magazine, Dr. Toy, Parents' Choice, ASTRA and more. Visit www.setgame.com for more information;
Contact: Elizabeth Mackness at info@setgame.com or 800-351-7765
