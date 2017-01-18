News By Tag
Historic Burroughs Home & Gardens reaches 100 weddings at its waterfront pavilion
Historic property offers wedding and event venue unique to Southwest Florida
"Having my wedding at the Burroughs home was amazing," said Becca Henry, a bride recently married at the Burroughs Home and Gardens. "As a bride, it was so nice to have flexible options to create the atmosphere that I wanted without limitation. I couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding at a more perfect location."
The pavilion continues to host events for people seeking the beauty that can come with an outdoor event and, at the same time, protection from the unpredictable Florida weather. The Historic Burroughs Home & Gardens is located at 2505 First Avenue in downtown Fort Myers and features a 1901 Georgian Colonial Revival architecture mansion on 6,000 square feet of lush gardens. The home is recognized in the National Historic Registry. The property is owned by the City of Fort Myers and operated by the Uncommon Friends Foundation.
The Gale McBride Pavilion is another example of a public/private partnership that so many local nonprofits enjoy. Major donors such as Edison National Bank, Gates Construction, Johnson Engineering, the Berne Davis Trust, former Board Chair Gray and Lucy Davis, and the Gale McBride Foundation generously supported the pavilion construction project and gifted it to the City of Fort Myers and its citizens. Gates Construction, Johnson Engineering and Schenkel & Shultz Architecture completed the pavilion construction March 2015.
For more information on weddings and events at the Burroughs Home & Gardens, visit http://burroughshome.com, call (239) 337-0706
Contact
Burroughs Home & Gardens
***@burroughshome.com
