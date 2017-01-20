 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


LA Based Americana Band Angie and the Deserters Release "17 Days" Single January 27, 2017

New Single "17 Days" is Impacting Americana Radio January 30
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Angie and the Deserters release their third single "17 Days" off of their recent six song EP, You.  Produced by Jeff Huskins (Clint Black, Keith Urban), "17 Days" was recorded in legendary Castle Recording Studios and was mastered by Grammy Winning Bod Ludwig (Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix).

In "17 Days," Angie highlights the times when she was constantly on the road and was touring from city to city. Bruyere describes the typical scenarios of a 'rolling stone' as she sings about the liberating feelings of being on the move while leaving new lovers behind, writing music and bonding with her band members.  The new single evokes music nostalgia by blending classic upbeat rhythms with notable guitar pedals. Drawing inspiration from artists like Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones and Willie Nelson, the band creates a fiery Americana and alternative sound all of their own.  Lead vocalist Angie Bruyere continues to reveal her innocent yet gritty vocal tones that flare with a country rock bite.

With each release the band continues to raise an impressionable impact on its listeners and media. Their most recent single "Forgetting to Forget" debuted at #1 on the Radio Indie Alliance Charts and slotted at #7 on The Alternate Root's 'Top 10 Songs of the Week' while No Depression noted "Angie and The Deserters are a driven and charismatic band with a passion for beautiful melodies and energetic hooks."

Angie and the Deserters plan to continue their momentum throughout 2017 with upcoming tourdates, showcases and festival performances. Angie and the Deserters compromise of Angie Bruyere (vocals), Kyle Stevens (guitar), Danny Hulsizer (guitar), Chris Lawrence (pedal steel) Chad Schlosser (bass, mandolin), Michael Johnson (percussion) and Jinxx (violin, keyboard).

For more information, please visit: www.AngieandTheDeserters.com

