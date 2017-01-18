 
New Natural Product Line For African American Women Disrupting High Spending Habits For Hair Care

Curl Again™ Rosemary Mint Citrus Products Bring Sanity and Simplicity Back To Black Natural Hair Care Market
 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Curl Again™ has recently released a new line of natural hair products that is deemed to be the ideal line for natural hair care at home for African American women. The Rosemary Mint Citrus Mint of hair and scalp care products are designed to bring sanity and simplicity back to female consumers who spend billions of dollars on black hair care products.  Curl Again™ has combined high quality natural ingredients and essential oils that are paraben free, vegan and cruelty free into their line of products to addresses common afro-textured curly hair and scalp issues.

According to Curl Again™, the new hair care product line includes products formulated to cleanse, nourish, detangle, moisturize, strengthen and define natural wavy, curly or kinky hair. "We've created a really clean product that's a perfectly balanced and effective at relieving common problems like dryness, breakage, frizziness, product buildup and scalp itch", said Rhonda DeYampert, healthy hair expert and CEO of Curl Again™. The line includes aLeave-In Moisturizing Detangler,  Hair and Scalp Cleanser, Conditioner, All-In-One Riche Mousse, a Hair Growth and Scalp Balm.

The company is especially proud of its All-In-One Riche Mousse curl defining cream gel which has active ingredients that not only highlights curl definitions but also adds the right amount of moisture to the hair. They expressed that their 4-ounce jar of mousse helps to soften and add a professional finish after styling and is suitable for all curly hair types.

The Curl Again™ Rosemary Mint Citrus complete hair care line can easily become the answer to any black African American girl with natural curls, as it can take the hassle from searching for the perfect combination of high quality products for favorable results. From hair growth to deep conditioning to twist outs, wash and go and braids, the company assured that natural girls can be wholly pleased with this line of natural hair products.

"For girls with natural curls who have become a little frustrated with how to take care of their natural hair, perhaps because of the many products they've tried that haven't seemed to work, I'll say, try our All-In-One Riche Mousse and Hair Growth Scalp Balm and work your way into using the other products. You will not be disappointed," Rhonda assured. "Our products are made especially for textured afro hair with natural, organic and cruelty-free ingredients."

Curl Again™ has made their new line of Rosemary Mint Citrus products available online at their website at https://CurlAgain.com or by phone at 888-732-2875. An online chat is also embedded to assist interested persons on their healthy hair journey on their website and on the Facebook fan page.

