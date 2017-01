GZA's Benjamin Sallemi designated a Certified Industrial Hygienist

End

GZA, a leading environmental and geotechnical consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Benjamin Sallemi, a Senior Project Manager in the Fairfield office has become a Certified Industrial Hygienist, having met all requirements of education, experience and examination as required by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene (ABIH).Sallemi, with GZA for eight years, received his Doctorate in Environmental Science from The Graduate School and University Center, The City University of New York. In addition to being a Certified Industrial Hygienist, he holds certifications as a New York City Asbestos Investigator, and New York State Asbestos Inspector, Project Monitor and Mold Assessor.A resident of Emerson, New Jersey, Sallemi is a member of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA).The ABIH program is the world's largest, premier certification for Industrial Hygienists.