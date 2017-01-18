 
Industry News





GZA's Benjamin Sallemi designated a Certified Industrial Hygienist

 
FAIRFIELD, N.J. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a leading environmental and geotechnical consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Benjamin Sallemi, a Senior Project Manager in the Fairfield office has become a Certified Industrial Hygienist, having met all requirements of education, experience and examination as required by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene (ABIH).

Sallemi, with GZA for eight years, received his Doctorate in Environmental Science from The Graduate School and University Center, The City University of New York.  In addition to being a Certified Industrial Hygienist, he holds certifications as a New York City Asbestos Investigator, and New York State Asbestos Inspector, Project Monitor and Mold Assessor.

A resident of Emerson, New Jersey, Sallemi is a member of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA).

The ABIH program is the world's largest, premier certification for Industrial Hygienists.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing Environmental, Geotechnical, Ecological, Water, and Construction Management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has over 560 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3808 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
Source:GZA
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Environmental Engineering, Industrial Hygiene, Asbestos
Industry:Environment
Location:Fairfield - New Jersey - United States
