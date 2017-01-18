News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GZA's Benjamin Sallemi designated a Certified Industrial Hygienist
Sallemi, with GZA for eight years, received his Doctorate in Environmental Science from The Graduate School and University Center, The City University of New York. In addition to being a Certified Industrial Hygienist, he holds certifications as a New York City Asbestos Investigator, and New York State Asbestos Inspector, Project Monitor and Mold Assessor.
A resident of Emerson, New Jersey, Sallemi is a member of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA).
The ABIH program is the world's largest, premier certification for Industrial Hygienists.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing Environmental, Geotechnical, Ecological, Water, and Construction Management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has over 560 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3808 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse