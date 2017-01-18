News By Tag
Provide Fido With a Relaxing Chinese New Year Thanks to WiggleLess® Comfort Shirt!
Ringing in the Chinese New Year is fun for us, but may mean stressful nights for many animals. Noise anxiety is a common problem for dogs. The estimates vary, but in the US alone, somewhere between 5 million and 15 million dogs suffer from noise anxiety severe enough for their owners to seek help. A dog's excessive fear or phobia to fireworks can be damaging to its welfare and should not be ignored.
Fortunately, there are products available that help to relax pets during stressful times, like the WiggleLess® Comfort Shirt. The WiggleLess® Comfort Shirt acts like a hug or warm embrace. They can be a great "liner" to a WiggleLess® Back Brace or they can be worn on their own for comfort and relaxation.
The WiggleLess® Comfort Shirts are made of lightweight, breathable, stretchy materials that make for an easy pullover, snug fit. Another perk is that the shirt helps to contain loose fur from dogs that shed. Individually hand sewn in the USA, each one comes with a "Made With Love" charm stitched to the label. A WiggleLess® Comfort Shirt will provide your pooch with all the love and relaxation he deserves during the Chinese New Year festivities and beyond! Learn more about the WiggleLess® brand here: https://wiggleless.com/
Symptoms of Noise Anxiety:
Dogs that are afraid of fireworks and other loud noises may pant, drool, pace, whine, try to escape, cower and shake or even destroy furniture and have housetraining accidents.
Additional Pet Safety Tips For The Chinese New Year:
· Confine pets safely indoors.
· Leave the TV or radio on to drown out the noise. Be sure windows and doors are shut as well!
· Share a favorite toy, chew or treat with your pet to keep their mind distracted. Extra playtime is a great idea too.
· Make sure your pet is wearing an up-to-date ID tag at all times.
· Walk your dog only at times when he is not going to be exposed to fireworks.
During the Chinese New Year, be sure to stay mindful of dog noise anxiety symptoms, follow these helpful safety tips, and take advantage of the WiggleLess® Comfort Shirt; a simple and effective treatment to keeping Fido calm and relaxed!
