IBC Expands Utility Refund Operations to Georgia

-- The Interchange Brokerage Company (IBC), (http://www.interchangebrokers.com/)headquartered in Seattle, Washington recently expanded operations to the state of Georgia to help manufacturers and non-profits obtain Utility Refund Checks.IBC, a leader in the cost recovery space is known for leveraging little known rules to benefit its clients. "93% of all business are paying fees that they don't have to." Says David Toney, CEO. "Businesses hire our firm because we have the know how to get those fees back, and keep them from popping up again."A review of a businesses' most resent utility bill will determine if they are entitled for a refund as well as quantify the amount of the refund.Manufacturers and Non-profits, in Georgia are the best candidates for a utility refund. "What makes this such a nice fit", says Toney "is the speed at which we can obtain refunds for these businesses. Many of these refunds are substantial as they are retroactive for several years."Stan Kowalik, the Utility Refund division head at IBC says that while some states can take up to 5 years to provide a refund, Georgia is now on the "quick state" list and refunds can be obtained in as little as 30 days."The team of agents we are bringing on in Georgia will have a great advantage over other areas because the process is as easy as 1,2,3. 1. Send us a statement, 2. Determine how big the refund will be, and 3. Let us go get it!" Says Kowalik.