BrightCoach Appoints Tech Veteran John Glover as Chief Technology Officer
To Oversee the Construction of the Coaching Industry's Most Advanced Data Platform
"We are very excited to have John on our BrightCoach team," said Ashworth. "BrightCoach is investing in a phased approach to creating the most advanced data platform to manage our operations, Coaches, clients, company performance, advanced marketing and financial systems. We see our forward-thinking information technology capabilities as critical in our growth and ability to advance the needs of our clients and our BrightCoaches in the coming years."
"The BrightCoach platform is currently being developed to gather and aggregate the world's foremost science-based knowledge and understanding of human change," said Ashworth. "Eventually it will be the data platform to run our entire company. It will provide increased productivity, cloud-based access to documents and content libraries, manage our ultra-personalized online marketing capabilities, integrate financial management, measure and manage individual Coach and client performance, integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning capabilities, deliver real-time analytics, and provide other advantages that having one coherent data set within a single platform will offer."
"I am excited to be a pivotal part of building what will be the world's first of its kind in this industry," said John Glover the company's new CTO. "Currently we are at the strategic planning stage, identifying needs and developing a phased plan for development, but about to begin development of the technology platform. I believe that building a successful business is a creative process, and am excited to help assemble a team of like minds, capable of setting apart the BrightCoach technology platform as the most innovative platform in this space to date."
About John Glover.
As an information technology professional, John Glover brings over 20 years of technology and leadership experience to the BrightCoach executive team. Most recently working as Sr. Manager, Systems Engineering for Autobytel Inc., he headed up multiple corporate acquisitions and data center integrations from a project management and technology strategy perspective, overseeing infrastructure and development teams which supported more than 130 million dollars annually in gross revenue during his 9 year tenure.
About BrightCoach BrightCoach is a rapidly growing innovator in the Coaching industry. It is a company of talented, experienced, executive business, and life coaches, dedicated to enriching lives and helping our clients achieve their desired goals. BrightCoach works closely with our clients to help them move forward in a unique one-on-one Coaching relationship to create positive change, leadership skills, active self-discovery and extraordinary results in their lives, careers, businesses or organizations. BrightCoach has developed a unique Coaching methodology combining today's latest science of change within structured, personalized Coaching programs, to help our clients move from where they are - to where they want to be. For more information, please visit http://bright.coach/
BrightCoach
Lexi Morales
***@bright.coach
