Local Manufacturer Partners with Fortune 500 Company, Projects 23% Growth

LivingSpace Sunrooms teams up with Owens Corning, set for major growth.
 
 
The new Maumee, OH production facility
The new Maumee, OH production facility
 
PERRYSBURG, Ohio - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The home improvement market is set for healthy growth this year, after languishing during the prolonged housing downturn. After careful consideration of metrics that best indicate nationwide home improvement spending and trends, Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies predicts an 8% increase in consumer spending on remodeling in 2017.

LivingSpace Sunrooms is poised to take advantage of that market growth. Manufacturing custom, high-efficiency sunrooms and conservatories, plus components and D.I.Y. kits, LivingSpace Sunrooms provides the exact product that the newly flush housing market is looking for.

Based out of Perrysburg, Ohio, LivingSpace Sunrooms has just announced a specialized manufacturing partnership with Owens Corning. The collaboration between the two leverages LivingSpace's patented high-precision manufacturing capabilities and the Fortune 500 building materials manufacturer's extensive distribution network. Living Space and Owens Corning have partnered together to offer a best in class architectural acoustics product line to service Owens Corning's customers worldwide.

Read more about LivingSpace Sunrooms here: http://www.livingspacesunrooms.com/

This new strategic partnership, coupled with a burgeoning dealer-network, puts LivingSpace on pace for major growth in 2017. Anticipating the change, LivingSpace has more than tripled their manufacturing facilities, expanding into a 110,000-square-foot factory in Maumee, Ohio. To staff this new expansion, LivingSpace has hired 6 new full-time production workers for their manufacturing line this week, and plans to hire an additional 50 manufacturing positions over the next quarter.

This increase in production capacity and hiring for manufacturing positions is being spearheaded by new hires at the leadership levels. A new Chief Financial Officer and Director of Business Development have been hired to manage growth. These leadership positions are being supported by new hires in human resources, account management, and customer service.

As a result of the new partnership with Owens Corning and the rapid expansion of its production facilities, LivingSpace Sunrooms projects massive growth in 2017, specifically projecting a 23% growth in revenue in the sunroom and conservatory business unit. Market trends show resurgent home improvement spending, positioning the partnership for success.

Contact
Trevor Calero
Director of Marketing & Business Development
***@livingspacesunrooms.com
