Green Energy, helping to save Earth 1 home at a time
The nation's leading renewable energy retailer continues expansion into even more homes and businesses.
Jonathan Wesley Inc.- Since starting in 1997, 100% pollution free Green Energy has now skyrocketed in the market into 10 different states. The never-ending 20 year dedication to renewable energy offers customers a reliable, experienced green power partner and electricity products made from renewable energy sources that include wind, water, and the sun. Now partnered with Jonathan Wesley, Green Energy consumers encourage further demand for renewable energy production and help reduce the demand for traditional fossil-fueled electricity, which causes pollution.
"Green Energy sources have been supplying renewable energy to retail customers successfully and we're excited to partner and help expand to where the demand and passion for cleaner energy is strong" says our CEO. He is very optimistic about the future expressing that collectively we have already helped avoid over 102,880,002 pounds of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere and our breathable air!
In addition to Jonathan Wesley, renewable energy serves hundreds of thousands of residential and business customers including the world famous Empire State Building. Another case in point was in February 2012 when renewable energy served as the primary power provider of Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis. Using this Green Energy will also provide renewable energy certificates (REC's), carbon offsets, and sustainable energy solutions to customers nationwide.
Together, Jonathan Wesley and renewable energy resources are on pace to save the Earth from emissions that are the equivalent of driving 111,843,506 miles. To put this number into perspective it is equal to each person saving 13,600 pounds of CO2 per year, 1,400 trees per year, 15,200 miles not driven, as well as 14,100 newspapers recycled!
Next time you go to pay your power bills, choose the green path so you can feel good doing it. Just think, would you rather help pollution by writing checks to coal mills or save our planet by writing them to a renewable wind farm? While making the decision remember that tomorrows future depends on our actions today!
Visit http://www.jonathanwesley.org
