Denise Beins contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
COO and project manager shares her story on making choices in life.
In an uplifting story titled, "The Choice is Yours," Denise writes on how we are the ones who choose our destiny by choosing our thoughts and perspectives every single day.
Denise says, "Choose to make a difference. Take good care of the body you have been given. Be an inspiration and make a positive impact in your homes and communities. It is far more rewarding to choose this path, hold your chin up, and make the best of our situation. "
Denise Beins is the Chief Organizational Officer of Positive Media Press. She's been keeping schedules and organizing since she was a little girl growing up on a farm. Denise is a master project manager who believes that good systems help companies run smoothly and allow teams to work more effectively. Denise takes care of all the countless details that keep our business visible and thriving, and able to help more messengers in getting their stories out to the world. The company culture the she maintains empowers our team to utilize their strengths and passions. On the rare occasion that Denise isn't coordinating a project and keeping the company running smoothly, you will find her spending time with her family, exploring the great outdoors or fixing up her home!
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
