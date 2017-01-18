 
City Beat News Honors 2017 Spectrum Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its 2017 Spectrum Award, which honors businesses for providing excellent customer service.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has begun announcing the 2017 winners of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, and several repeat winners are among them.

Dallas Anti-Aging & Wellness (hormonetherapydallas.com) is a three-time Spectrum Award Winner, achieving the highest possible rating of 5 stars each year from 2015-2017. Dallas Anti-Aging & Wellness is committed to helping its patients feel young, youthful and energized with its bio-identical hormone therapy treatments and specialized procedures designed to reverse the effects of aging and energy loss caused by menopause or andropause. For more information, visit the company's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/80742.

AlpenRose Restaurant & Café in Holland, Mich., (alpenroserestaurant.com) is a two-time Spectrum Award winning restaurant inspired by the European culture surrounding the Alps and the warmth of her people. AlpenRose is dedicated to crafting evenings its patrons will remember, celebrating flavor and life. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant also offers catering for customers' every need. Visit AlpenRose's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Alpenrose-Restaurant-and-....

Tushar Barot State Farm Insurance Agent in Holly Springs, N.C., (tusharbarot.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The agency provides a full spectrum of insurance and banking products based on customers' needs. Tushar Barot provides exceptional customer service with smooth, efficient and seamless services through all customer interactions. For more information, visit the Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/TUSHAR-BAROT--STATE-FARM-....

Dentistry For the Entire Family in Fridley, Minn., (dentistryfortheentirefamily.com) received its third Spectrum Award in 2017. The team at Dentistry For the Entire Family has more than 500 years of combined dental expertise, performing pain-free preventative, restorative, therapeutic and cosmetic dental procedures. The practice specializes in "catering to cowards," offering patient amenities such as pain-free analgesia, oral sedation, and noise-cancelling headsets for use with an iPod or the television in the exam room. Visit the practice's Star https://awards.citybeatnews.com/DENTISTRY-FOR-THE-ENTIRE-FAMILY-FRIDLEY-MN.

Chamberlain Orthodontics of Chandler, Ariz., (smilestraight.com) is a two-time Spectrum Award winner with two locations to serve patients. Chamberlain Orthodontics offers metal braces, clear braces, Invisalign®, Invisalign® Teen, Acceledent and TruDenta for both children and adults. For more information about Dr. Chamberlain and his team, visit the practice's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CHAMBERLAIN-ORTHODONTICS-CHANDLER-AZ.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Spectrum winners are announced on www.citybeatnews.com and elsewhere for the benefit of consumers and businesses, both of which want unbiased research regarding customer service. CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page highlighting further information." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

