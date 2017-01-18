News By Tag
Nerac Hosts the Next XcellR8 Meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2017
XcellR8 welcomes Andrew Ginzberg, Founder of Loki, a new model for live broadcasting
There are currently two existing models in the live media broadcasting industry. There is the traditional model, where news conglomerates edit and compose the content before the public sees it. They then broadcast that information in a way that intentionally caters to their specific viewership.
There also now exists the social media model, where anyone can live broadcast their perspective about anything, anywhere, anytime. But the content often produced is inherently more for social projection, and the content is either very personal and subjective, or is generally uninteresting to the mass public.
Everyone today is discussing the idea of "fake news", and what sources need to be distinguished from others as "reliable". LOKI does not see it that way. The information being told about certain stories is not necessarily false, but merely a limited glimpse of the bigger picture. There is an opportunity for a new model for live broadcasting. One that redefines "news", shows everyone the whole picture, and allows viewers to choose how they want to experience any single event, through the eyes of multiple people.
LOKI's mission is to provide a more objective understanding of events through many subjective viewpoints. We see an opportunity to fix the way not only newsworthy events are told, but how sports, entertainment, and business events are experienced as well.
Andrew will provide an overview of the platform and what he sees as critical next steps in development.
If you are the owner or manager of an organization that holds many events, or know of any event holders that are looking for full, easy, and free coverage, your participation and feedback would be very valuable.
XcellR8, established as a networking cell in northeastern Connecticut, was one of four cells originally created by members of the Connecticut Technology Council executive board, including Nerac CEO, Kevin Bouley. Nerac generously makes space available to support this growing community of entrepreneurs.
"The Tolland/Nerac XcellR8 group continues to draw together an amazing array of innovative start-ups and business ideas from our members. The energetic people who attend the sessions share their experiences and brainstorm ideas with the participants, who find the input extremely valuable," said Bouley. "We welcome Andrew and wish to give a special thanks to Doug Roth at Connecticut Innovations for introducing and sponsoring Andrew's presentation to XcellR8." Contact XcellR8 (mailto:xcellr8@
About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 20,000 users worldwide and delivers over 75,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with a strong focus in the areas of pharmaceutical, food and nutraceuticals, medical device, engineering, energy and advanced materials.
