ITSENCLOSURES Launches NEMA 4X Printer Enclosure for Zebra Printers

-- With over 3 decades of industrial enclosure engineering and experience, ITSENCLOSURES is pleased to introduce another heavy-duty product in the IceStation line: the NEMA 4X PB20 stainless steel printer enclosure box.The state-of-the-art enclosure is designed specifically for the protection of label barcode printers, on a harsh factory floor, including Zebra thermal transfer barcode printers. The PB20-4X enclosure is fabricated out of 304 stainless steel and measures 20" High by 20" Wide by 24" Deep. The interior of the enclosure features an adjustable 20-inch extended sliding shelf, which provides easy access to the printer and media (labels). The sliding shelf can support hefty barcode printers weighing up to 80 pounds. A stainless steel hinged printer door, for printed materials and labels, is available on the solid front door. Both doors provide waterproof gasket and quarter turn compression latches. For a nominal fee, a sealed cable entry gland can be installed to the rear of the enclosure for dust tight, waterproof wiring and cabling, while still maintaining the NEMA 4X enclosure rating.JT Spangler, President of ITSENCLOSURES, enjoys introducing new products to customers and is excited to announce the stainless steel printer box enclosure, "In the last few years, ITSENCLOSURES has found great success with the NEMA 12 Zebra printer enclosure. The NEMA 4X version performs well in food processing, pharmaceutical and highly corrosive environments. The stainless steel printer box enclosure is a natural fit in one of our best-selling enclosure product lines. Our enclosures are tough and built to last forever. We take pride in the quality and sturdiness of each and every product that leaves our facility. I have visited factories that have been using the same IceStation enclosures for over 30 years. To me, that speaks volumes about our company," added Mr. Spangler.ITSENCLOSURES' printer enclosures are available in NEMA 12 and NEMA 4X ratings based on the customer's printing applications. Customize the printer enclosures with stationary or mobile pedestals at varying heights. The NEMA 4X printer boxes protect against dirt, dust, hose directed fluids, and corrosive liquids, which is particularly important in harsh industrial and factory settings that rely on printing tags and labels on a daily basis.Proudly 'Made in the USA,' ITSENCLOSURES fabricates the most durable electronics enclosures on the market and ships every product completely assembled and ready to use upon delivery.For more information on ITSENCLOSURES and their wide array of state-of-the-art enclosures, please visit www.ITSENCLOSURES.com, send an email to info@itsenclosures.com, or call 1-800-423-9911 to talk to an ITSENCLOSURES representative.About ITSENCLOSURESLocated 36 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, ITSENCLOSURES designs and builds the toughest computer enclosures on the market. NEMA rated PC enclosures are ideal for any and all environments where dust, dirt and exposure to liquids or corrosives are present.ITSENCLOSURES' line of computer enclosures, printer enclosures, server enclosures, and LCD enclosures protect a company's investment and maximize the lifetime of the protected electronics. ITSENCLOSURES' products are always 'Made in the USA' and allow companies to safely use any computer or LCD monitor in the harshest operating environments. ITSENCLOSURES has been helping companies protect technology investments and realize the maximum life cycle of their equipment since its founding in 1985.For more information on ITSENCLOSURES and their wide array of innovative products, please email ITSENCLOSURES (info@itsenclosures.com)or call 1-800-423-9911 to speak to a sales specialist.