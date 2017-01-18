News By Tag
DuPuis Group Promotes Branding Expert to Vice President of Design
Ivana Nikolic leads design strategy at agency's Chicago office with vision and creative problem solving
In the 10-plus years Nikolic has been with the DuPuis Group, she has been a proactive thoughtleader who developed high-levelaccount relationships, instilled a culture of energy and led robust growth of the Chicago team with purpose and relevance. Under her guidance, the Chicago office has grown from a two-person team to more than 20 employees. One of the her most significant contributions has been pioneering the DuPuis Group's Brand Canvas, a unique practice of combining strategy, photography and design to innovate in the food space.
"Ivana excels at creative problem solving and has been instrumental in building game-changing creative for our clients that involves insight-gathering tools for today's fast moving and experiential culture," said Steven DuPuis, founder of the DuPuis Group.
Prior to joining the firm, Nikolic was the vice president of Kornick Lindsay, a Chicago-based consumer packaging firm, where she oversaw branding development and structural innovation teams.
Born and raised in Belgrade, Serbia, Nikolic came to the U.S. on a tennis scholarship to pursue a BFA, with an emphasis in visual communications, from Northern Illinois University.
About the DuPuis Group:
The DuPuis Group is a nimble innovation and design firm that focuses on developing innovation pipelines from insights through commercialization, disruptive branding and activation, product development and business venture incubation. Widely recognized as an early trend spotter, the DuPuis Group turns "what if?" ideas into smartly designed products for clients ranging from startups whose missions include improving the food system to Fortune 500 companies. The firm's thoughtful solutions emphasize meaning and values, resulting in products that encourage consumer engagement in the marketplace. The DuPuis Group has offices in Ventura, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Reno, Nevada.
