 
News By Tag
* DuPuisGroup
* Innovation
* Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

DuPuis Group Promotes Branding Expert to Vice President of Design

Ivana Nikolic leads design strategy at agency's Chicago office with vision and creative problem solving
 
 
Picture1
Picture1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* DuPuisGroup
* Innovation
* Design

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Executives

CHICAGO - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The DuPuis Group, an innovation and design firm, has promoted Ivana Nikolic to vice president of design at its Chicago office. Nikolic has been with the DuPuis Group since 2006 and has over 20 years of award-winning experience in building brand success across four continents and in an array of consumer goods categories, including work with Frito-Lay NA, Grupo Nutresa, Campbell Soup Company, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Johnsonville Sausage, Motorola, Inc., Roche Holding and Chiquita Brands International Inc., among others.

In the 10-plus years Nikolic has been with the DuPuis Group, she has been a proactive thoughtleader who developed high-levelaccount relationships, instilled a culture of energy and led robust growth of the Chicago team with purpose and relevance. Under her guidance, the Chicago office has grown from a two-person team to more than 20 employees. One of the her most significant contributions has been pioneering the DuPuis Group's Brand Canvas, a unique practice of combining strategy, photography and design to innovate in the food space.

"Ivana excels at creative problem solving and has been instrumental in building game-changing creative for our clients that involves insight-gathering tools for today's fast moving and experiential culture," said Steven DuPuis, founder of the DuPuis Group.

Prior to joining the firm, Nikolic was the vice president of Kornick Lindsay, a Chicago-based consumer packaging firm, where she oversaw branding development and structural innovation teams.

Born and raised in Belgrade, Serbia, Nikolic came to the U.S. on a tennis scholarship to pursue a BFA, with an emphasis in visual communications, from Northern Illinois University.

About the DuPuis Group:

The DuPuis Group is a nimble innovation and design firm that focuses on developing innovation pipelines from insights through commercialization, disruptive branding and activation, product development and business venture incubation. Widely recognized as an early trend spotter, the DuPuis Group turns "what if?" ideas into smartly designed products for clients ranging from startups whose missions include improving the food system to Fortune 500 companies. The firm's thoughtful solutions emphasize meaning and values, resulting in products that encourage consumer engagement in the marketplace. The DuPuis Group has offices in Ventura, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Reno, Nevada.

To learn more, visit DuPuisGroup.com.

High Res Photo Attached.

Contact
Steven DuPuis
***@dupuisgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dupuisgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:DuPuisGroup, Innovation, Design
Industry:Environment
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share