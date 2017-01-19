Orlando-based Firm that Virtualizes Training Expands Economic Footprint

Central Florida's DiSTI Corporation has received $10.6M to produce video game-like training for the U.S. Army and others

-- In the past quarter, local Orlando-based DiSTI Corporation has received three contracts totaling $10.6M for the development of training devices to teach U.S. Army and other foreign military maintenance personnel using video game technology. The contract awards cover training devices for the Stryker armored vehicle, the M1A2 battle tank, and the Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) defensive weapon system. These 3-D virtual maintenance training (VMT) devices are changing how Millennials, entering service today, learn to troubleshoot and repair critical force protection resources using technology they're accustomed to; 3-D video games.U.S. Army Lt. Col John Morelos, battalion commander of the Western Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (WAATS) Total Army School System said of a helicopter VMT device DiSTI delivered earlier this year, "By leveraging technology and learner-centric teaching strategies, the VMT provides a familiar digital platform that connects with the new generation of Soldiers."As a result of this growing demand for video games that teach maintenance personnel, DiSTI has expanded their facility space near the University of Central Florida by 5,000 square feet in 2016 and plan to hire 15 more software engineers at the beginning of 2017."These contract awards exemplify our growing role as a prime contractor for developing turn-key virtual maintenance training devices," said Joe Swinski, President and CEO of the DiSTI Corporation. "With the growing acceptance of using interactive 3-D media for maintenance training, these awards represent a whole new wave of training Millennials."DiSTI pioneered the first ever interactive 3-D virtual maintenance trainer in 2005 for the U.S. Navy's F/A-18C Simulated Aircraft Maintenance Trainer in an era when the training industry felt maintainers could only learn on physical hardware. The success of these training devices launched a new era in maintenance training with DiSTI at the forefront.# # #About DiSTIThe DiSTI Corporation is a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. Our flagship product, GL Studio®, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developers interface demands.DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training. DiSTI's VE Studio® is a proven process and toolset for managing the development of complex virtual environments for use in 3D maintenance and task training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, automated software builds, and automated regression testing.