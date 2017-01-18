News By Tag
PureLink Adds Canadian Distributor
Company Signs Agreement with Erikson Commercial, Adding Premier Partner to its Extensive Global Distribution Network
Erikson Commercial, a division of JAM Industries, offers distributed audio and video solutions as well as system control and automation systems in the Canadian market. They cater to the audio and video system contactors and integrators in the region. In addition to their head office and warehouse space in Montreal, QC, Erikson Commercial has a dedicated sales rep force calling on retailers and commercial sound and lighting installers, as well as multimedia system integrators across Canada. With in-house marketing, sales, service and parts departments, Erikson Commercial's mission is to offer dealers and system contractors the highest quality professional audio and video products and services.
"Erikson Commercial is very excited to partner with PureLink" stated Erikson VP, Christian Bouchard. "They are an innovative and established company that was first to market with several now standard technologies that shaped the nature of our industry," he added. "We feel privileged to be introducing to the Canadian marketplace the many solutions PureLink offers, they are indeed a rare commodity, a high quality manufacturer that can offer both affordable and competitive solutions," he added. "Consultants and dealers alike will come to realize the high levels of integrity and professionalism that PureLink brings to the table. And all that both on-time and within budget; that's the edge that makes the difference" concluded Mr. Bouchard.
"PureLink takes great pleasure in announcing Erikson Commercial as its exclusive commercial distributor in Canada," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "Erikson's rich history of excellence in delivering world-class sales and service to many different areas of the video, audio, and control markets make it a perfect fit for our ever-growing catalog of cutting-edge Ultra and Full HD signal distribution solutions," added Schilling.
For more details on this new partnership go to www.purelinkav.com or contact PureLink at sales@purelinkav.com or 201-488-3232.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
