RAWI Positive Note Productions announces "Never Give Up"

Rawi Positive Note Productions

Rawi Positive Note Productions

-- Harrisburg Pennsylvania based RAWI Positive Note production company announces casting selections for the feature length film, starring Daverin Wisher and Joy Hymon. Shooting began last week for the film.Scheduled to shoot in both Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Dover, Delaware,tells the story of just how far a husband will go to save his troubled marriage. Hymon plays Sesame, a housewife whose boredom leads her back to the streets after many years of a happy marriage. Her devoted husband Eric is played by Wisher. Both previously starred in RAWI Film'sHershey Teen actress Rory Nicole Ogden has a supporting but pivotal role as a teen drug addict who becomes the catalyst in the film.Look for the film in late 2017.is the 5th production for the company. Which focuses on family and positive films.Follow the page on Facebook for updates and information. https://www.facebook.com/Never-Give-Up-163024270853411/