RAWI Positive Note Productions announces "Never Give Up"
Scheduled to shoot in both Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Dover, Delaware, Never Give Up tells the story of just how far a husband will go to save his troubled marriage. Hymon plays Sesame, a housewife whose boredom leads her back to the streets after many years of a happy marriage. Her devoted husband Eric is played by Wisher. Both previously starred in RAWI Film's Someone's Coming To Dinner.
Hershey Teen actress Rory Nicole Ogden has a supporting but pivotal role as a teen drug addict who becomes the catalyst in the film.
Look for the film in late 2017.
Never Give Up is the 5th production for the company. Which focuses on family and positive films.
Follow the page on Facebook for updates and information. https://
