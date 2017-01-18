News By Tag
FNTG Builder Services Continues As HomeAid America Partner For 2017
Fidelity National Title Continues its Efforts to Fight Homelessness
FNTG Builder Services will continue to be represented on the HomeAid America Board by Karen Robertson, Executive Vice President, and Regional Manager. "I'm honored to continue serving HomeAid America on behalf of FNTG Builder Services," said Robertson. "Moving into 2017, we will continue to look for opportunities to get even more team members involved with the organization at both the national and local chapter levels to help further the HomeAid mission and vision."
HomeAid America CEO Peter Simons said, "FNTG Builder Services and its family of title companies have been supporters of HomeAid across the country for several years, and supporting HomeAid America as Gold Level Corporate Partner is a huge boost to our organization. FNTG was also instrumental in helping us get our new LA chapter started this past year, and their Sara Soudani sits on the HomeAid LA Board of Directors."
Over the past few years, FNTG Builder Services has also been an active supporter of Meyers Research's housing forecast events benefiting HomeAid America. In the past three years, their family of brands has been a significant contributor in sponsorships for these events. In addition to financial support, their representatives sit on numerous HomeAid chapter Boards of Directors, providing valuable leadership for the organization at the local level.
HomeAid was founded by the building industry in 1989 as a way to give back to the community by addressing the issue of homelessness. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness, each year over 3.5 million Americans experience homelessness at some point. Nearly 1.5 million of them are children. HomeAid's program identifies charities in the community working to help the homeless that need additional facilities in which to house people and provide programmatic resources such as job skills training and financial counseling, as well as physical and emotional support. HomeAid then finds builders who are willing to take on these projects and build them at a deep discount by enlisting their trade partners to give their time and materials as in-kind donations.
ABOUT HOMEAID AMERICA
HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals, founded in Southern California in 1989. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed over 470 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $215 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 50 additional projects in development across the country. Over the years, HomeAid has added over 9,000 beds in facilities helping the homeless, housing over 270,000 people. HomeAid works through a network of 17 active chapters in 12 states across the country. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit http://www.homeaid.org.
ABOUT FNTG BUILDER SERVICES
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, is the parent company to FNTG Builder Services. FNF is a leading provider of title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company and its title insurance underwriters collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. Ranked #314 on the 2015 Fortune 500 list, FNF is the highest ranked company in the title insurance industry on the list. For more information, visit www.fnf.com. For more information on FNTG Builder Services, visit http://www.fntgbuilderservices.com
