Assad's Pink Floyd Cover Featured On NBC's Timeless Fall Season Opener

Audrey Assad, Andrew Peterson Launch "The Edge Of Dawn Tour" Feb. 25

Contact

Hoganson Media Relations

***@prodigy.net Hoganson Media Relations

End

-- Critically lauded singers, songwriters and authors(http://www.audreyassad.com/)andlaunch "The Edge of Dawn Tour" Feb. 25 in Richardson, TX. The multi-state, multi-denominational church tour will run through late March and will feature new music and fan favorites from each of these artist's celebrated song repertoire."I can't wait to play music with a songwriter for whom I have so much respect," says Assad. "Resurrection is a story I need to learn afresh, and I think telling it through music with Andrew will be a beautiful way to enter in this year.""I've been a fan of Audrey's music for a long time, so getting to share a band and a stage with her will be a huge honor," says Peterson. "The fact that we're doing this tour with a Resurrection theme makes it even better."Assad, whose cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" was featured on the fall season opener of NBC's hit show https://t.co/ QsQiKVgRXo ) at 41:45 into the episode, will play songs on this tour from her five-star ( http://www.ccmmagazine.com/ reviews/audrey- assad-inheritan... ) acclaimed and No. 1 selling Adult Contemporary (CMTA / SoundScan) album,, released last year on Fortunate Fall Records with Tone Tree Music distribution. The album, as well as thereleased last fall, features a collection of hymns (http://worshipleader.com/albums/inheritance/)and original songs that both pay homage to her childhood heritage and to her Catholic faith and charismatic spirituality.Co-producingwith Daniel James (Canon Blue, Joy Williams, Among Savages), Assad's current album projects a unique soundscape through a cinematic-styled approach featuring lush textures and wide, expansive rhythms that allow her voice to glide effortlessly over a diverse landscape of prayerful contemplation. Named "one of the best albums of 2016" and "an invaluable gift" by critics,includes the original song "Even Unto Death (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAfp8vg4Jz8)," which was written after Assad heard of yet another martyrdom in the Middle East and has been lauded as a Top 20 song of 2016 by. The album also features "It Is Well With My Soul (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY5o9mP22V0)," a special dedication to honor Audrey's late grandmother, "Holy, Holy, Holy (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgHrNNM23p8)," "New Every Morning (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvyKqqNrhS4)," "It Is Well With My Soul," "Ubi Caritas (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_Pp0jKn1zQ)"and "Be Thou My Vision (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Optrm7lF16s)."Peterson, who is one of Christian music's most prolific and thought provoking singer-songwriters, will play songs from his latest Centricity Music project,, which debuted at No. 2 onCurrent Contemporary Christian Top Albums Chart and marks the highest chart debut of his career. Produced by Gabe Scott, Ben Shive and Joe Causey, the full-length album features joyful songs delivering the heart-rending lyrics that Peterson fans have always enjoyed.praises the album's "powerful analogies of God and a Godward faith" whilecalls it "an artistic feat" andhails it as "supremely up-lifting."In addition to the title track,features a song written for Peterson's wife, Jamie ("My One Safe Place"), and his daughter, Skye ("Be Kind To Yourself"), while "The Rain Keeps Falling" features singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb. Two of the songs include background vocals from Caleb Chapman of the band Colony House.The current "The Edge of Dawn Tour" itinerary follows:Sat., Feb. 25, Woodcreek Church (https://bandsintown.com/event/13482821?artist=Audrey%20Assad), Richardson, TXSun., Feb. 26, Redeemer Presbyterian (https://bandsintown.com/event/13483274?artist=Audrey%20Assad), San Antonio, TXThurs., Mar. 2, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Corpus Christi, TXFri., Mar. 3, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Houston, TXSun., Mar. 5, Sammamish Presbyterian Church (https://bandsintown.com/event/13483283?artist=Audrey%20Assad), Kenmore, WAFri., Mar. 10, CNY Crossroads Inspiration Hall (https://bandsintown.com/event/13483294?artist=Audrey%20Assad), Syracuse, NYSat., Mar. 11, Walnut Hill Community Church (https://bandsintown.com/event/13482861?artist=Audrey%20Assad), Bethel, CTSun., Mar. 12, Manor Church (https://bandsintown.com/event/12916222?artist=Audrey%20Assad), Lancaster, PAFri., Mar. 17, Morristown (Knoxville), TNSun., Mar. 26, Peachtree City, GA* Tour dates subject to change.For all the latest tour dates and more information regarding Audrey Assad and Andrew Peterson, go to www.audreyassad.com and www.andrew-peterson.com.