Media Alert: Expert Available As Resource For Cannabis Business Industry

Available to Answer Business & Tax Questions, Provide Tax Tips and/or Commentary
 
Craig W. Smalley, MST, EA
Craig W. Smalley, MST, EA
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Craig Smalley, an expert in Cannabis Business Accounting & Taxation, is making himself available to the media. Craig is very knowledgeable about the Cannabis industry, including business start-up, entity structure, tax matters, and accounting for the cannabis industry.

The cannabis industry is a very special industry when it comes to taxes. Although a state may legalize cannabis in some capacity, the Federal Government still classifies marijuana as an illegal drug.  As such, when filing taxes, many people in the cannabis industry end up going out of business because they run up against IRC §280E.  Basically, this code section makes expenses, other than the cost of goods sold, to be nondeductible.  This costs many cannabis entrepreneurs, hundreds of thousands of dollars in income taxes.  In fact, unless a cannabis business receives proper tax counsel in the beginning, they can go out of business in their first year.  The United States Tax Court, has opened the door for different ways to structure a marijuana business to make most expenses deductible.  These laws and precedents are ever evolving, and people in the marijuana business need a tax professional that keeps up with the changes.  Craig specializes in taxation for those in the marijuana business.  He is available to answer Cannabis industry related business & tax questions, provide tax tips and/or commentary.

About Craig W. Smalley, MST, EA

Craig Smalley has been admitted to practice before the Internal Revenue Service, is a Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, and has a Master's Certificate in Taxation from UCLA. Craig has been in practice for almost 23 years. He is well versed in US Tax Law, and U.S. Tax Court Cases. He specializes in taxation, entity structuring and restructuring, corporations, partnerships and individual taxation, as well as representation before the IRS regarding negotiations, audits and appeals. In his many years of practice, he has been exposed to a variety of businesses and has an excellent knowledge of most industries. He is the Co-Founder & CEO of CWSEAPA®, PLLC, and Tax Crisis Center®, LLC; both companies have locations in Florida, Delaware, and Nevada. Craig is the current Google Small Business Accounting Advisor for the Google Small Business Community. He is a columnist for AccountingWEB and Accounting Today, and has had twelve books published on various topics in taxation. His articles have also been featured in the Chicago Tribune, New York Times, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, and several other newspapers, periodicals, and magazines. He has been interviewed and been a featured guest on many radio shows and podcasts.

About CWSEAPA®, PLLC

CWSEAPA®, PLLC is a conglomerate that holds several different brands of accounting and tax related services under its umbrella, with three office locations throughout the United States.

Company Locations

Delaware
1521 Concord Pike
Suite 301
Wilmington, DE 19803

Florida
14 E. Washington Street
Suite 331
Orlando, FL 32801

Nevada
1489 Warm Springs Road
Suite 110
Henderson, NV 89014

Topics Craig Is Available To Discuss

This list is not all-inclusive, if you have other topics you are interested in discussing, please let us know.

·        Cannabis Business (Medical or Recreational)
·        Individual Taxation
·        Corporate Taxation
·        Taxes & Tax Planning
·        IRS Representation (Audits, Collections, Appeals)
·        US Tax Court
·        Estate Planning
·        Business Entity Structuring
·        Tax Scams & Consumer Alerts

Media Contact
Belsis Smalley
1-844-CWSEAPA (1-844-297-3272)
info@cwseapa.com

