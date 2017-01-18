New deep sea fishing camp Steinfjorden

New deep sea fishing camp in Steinfjorden on the island of Senja up in the northern part of Norway.

-- The new website is up and running. Check it out: Visit http://thefatcod.com/And use the promotion code "Promo" for a 15% discount on your bookings, valid until the 28th of february.We are a fishing camp in the north part of Norway on the island of Senja in the village of Steinfjord. We will open the camp on April 28, 2017. We have a total of 40 beds with 8 beds in a separate house, one apartment with 4 beds and finally seven rooms with four beds each, who share three small kitchens, two showers and two toilets plus a lounge where you can sit and share fishing stories.We have ten new well-equipped boats of the brand Kvaernöy 615 with 75hp Evinrude, a large spruing station, freezers and drying room.In our restaurant we can offer you all-inclusive on your stay or just a great dinner when you get home from an excellent fishing day.Book online one week at a time (or contact us if needed). The price per night is set for four persons (boat included). For larger groups, companies or other constellation, we will gladly present you with an offer for a tailor-made stay. Mail us at "booking@steinfjord.com"The booking fee is 20% and is due after one week (non refunded). The remaining 80% is due to be payed 30 days before arrival.Hope to see you soon!