Michael Kane of the Eastern Philadelphia SBA to Speak at Small Business Expo's VIP Breakfast
Michael T. Kane serves as the Deputy Director for the Eastern Pennsylvania District Office. He joined the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in 2007 and is responsible for delivery of SBA programs and services to small businesses, resource partners, community organizations, and lending institutions throughout the eastern 40 counties of Pennsylvania.
The VIP Breakfast will take place in the ballroom at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on March 8th from 8:00-9:00 AM. Those interested in attending should email M@theshowproducers.com for more information.
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
across the Philadelphia metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing businessleads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.
"Experts tell us that more and more Philadelphia residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to
starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've
put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum
Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: DiversityComm, Geico and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cats Technology Solutions Group, Cogeco Peer 1, Focal Point and YP Marketing Solutions
PHILADELPHIA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center | Hall A – 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
