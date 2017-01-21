 
News By Tag
* CEO networking entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Michael Kane of the Eastern Philadelphia SBA to Speak at Small Business Expo's VIP Breakfast

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
CEO networking entrepreneur

Industry:
Business

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

PHILADELPHIA - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, March 8th,Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will be coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a day full of networking, educational workshops and demos of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their day to day tasks and long-term goals.

Michael T. Kane serves as the Deputy Director for the Eastern Pennsylvania District Office. He joined the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in 2007 and is responsible for delivery of SBA programs and services to small businesses, resource partners, community organizations, and lending institutions throughout the eastern 40 counties of Pennsylvania.

The VIP Breakfast will take place in the ballroom at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on March 8th from 8:00-9:00 AM.  Those interested in attending should email M@theshowproducers.com for more information.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/) expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from

across the Philadelphia metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing businessleads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Philadelphia residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to

starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've

put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum

Sponsor:  EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: DiversityComm, Geico and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cats Technology Solutions Group, Cogeco Peer 1, Focal Point and YP Marketing Solutions

PHILADELPHIA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center | Hall A – 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:  Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Tags:CEO networking entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share