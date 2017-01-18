GFA Federal Credit Union Pledges $125,000 to Heywood Healthcare's Quabbin Retreat

Contact

-- GFA Federal Credit Union has pledged $125,000 to The Quabbin Retreat project as part of Heywood Healthcare's 'Fulfilling Our Promise' Capital Campaign.The Quabbin Retreat has been designed to be a premier regional destination for addiction treatment driven by the wide-spread needs of our regional communities. In partnership with local stakeholders and leading providers, this 82-acre property, featuring more than 75,000 square feet of space for services, will enable Heywood Healthcare to establish a full continuum of programs for adults and adolescents, elevating the quality and caliber of care available in the region.Each program will address core substance abuse and mental health needs, be financially accessible to patients and provide comprehensive coordinated care."Today there is a critical shortage of addiction treatment options, particularly for adolescents. Wait times, costs and an inadequate network of needed ongoing support services result in many people not receiving care. There are far too many losses, profoundly affecting our families and community at large," stated Dawn Casavant, Heywood Healthcare's Vice President for External Affairs and Chief Philanthropy Officer. "The Quabbin Retreat represents hope and is a testament to our region coming together to provide care and support for so many struggling with addiction.""Providing local, financially accessible behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services are the most critical facets of transforming behavioral healthcare in our region," shared Tina Sbrega, President and CEO, GFA Federal Credit Union. "The Quabbin Retreat will fill an indisputable void in Central Massachusetts. The Board of Directors of GFA Federal Credit Union are proud to be able to support the Quabbin Retreat and applaud Heywood Healthcare for addressing the growing behavioral health needs in our region."The 'Fulfilling Our Promise' Capital Campaign is a community-responsive, multi-pronged fundraising initiative, designed to ensure that our communities' healthcare needs will be met now and in the future. This campaign focuses on three major capital projects, the construction of a new Emergency Department and outpatient Medical Office Building at Athol Hospital; the expansion and modernization of the Heywood Hospital Surgical Pavilion and the development of a new Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Facility, the Quabbin Retreat.For more information on the Fulfilling Our Promise Campaign, please contact Dawn Casavant at (978) 630-6431 or dawn.casavant@heywood.org.About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and upcoming in 2017, The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.