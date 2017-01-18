Nexus Gold Reports More High Grades, Assays 403 g/t Gold

Reports More High Grade Mineralization

-- Nexus Gold Corp. () reported that it has received gold assays from five further samples taken from its Niangouela gold project located in Burkina Faso, Africa.The Company's exploration team returned to the property in early January 2017 to further investigate the main quartz vein on the Niangouela permit. During this visit the Company's geologists recovered quartz vein material from two separate shafts currently being exploited by artisanal miners (orpilleurs)Sample NG007, which was taken from material extracted from the eastern shaft and from a depth of approximately 60 meters, returned values of 403 grams per tonne gold. The sample consisted of several fragments of quartz vein material containing host rock inclusion, and containing steaks and blebs of coarse visible gold.Sample NG008 was taken from the western shaft, 10 to 12 metres west of the eastern shaft. This sample consisted of a single large piece of primary quartz vein containing host rock inclusions and also showed a cluster of visible gold. NG008 returned values of 49.8 grams per tonne gold.The samples were analysed by Actlabs Ouagadougou an independent ISO 9001 certified laboratory. Samples NG007 and NG008 underwent a metallic screen analysis whereby a representative 500 gram split is sieved at 100 mesh (149 micron) with assays performed on the entire +100 mesh and two splits (A and B in the table below) of the -100 mesh fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each fraction.Three additional samples were collected and underwent conventional fire assaying at Actlabs. Sample NG009, a sample of sheared intrusive taken from the eastern shaft, returned 4.29 grams per tonne gold. Sample NG010, a sample of dump material consisting of sheared volcanic sedimentary rock, returned 0.113 grams per tonne gold. Sample NG011, from the primary quartz vein taken from a surface dump, returned 14.3 grams per tonne gold."The presence of visible gold is always encouraging and it will be really exciting to see what type and thickness of drill intercepts we uncover with a drill program," said Senior Geologist, Warren Robb.The presence of coarse visible gold requires that the Company review the material it is analyzing in order to understand the size and the distribution of gold particles within the primary quartz vein. This information will assist the Company's geological staff in selecting the appropriate analysis technique to determine future grade and tonnage estimates.The Company is currently planning a comprehensive diamond drill program to test the primary quartz vein at depth and along strike.