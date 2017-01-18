 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS® Catalog with 500+ New Products—Now Available

 
 
FFR 2017 Catalog
FFR 2017 Catalog
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- FFR Merchandising is pleased to present the 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS® Catalog, featuring more than 500 new products.

The 600-page catalog features more than 4,000 stock products designed to increase sales and maximize merchandising for displays and categories in almost any retail environment. A one-stop resource for in-store merchandising, a hard copy or electronic catalog is available for free upon request at www.ffr.com.  It can also be requested by calling (800) 422-2547 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST.

New items of note include:

·        Power Zone® Kwik-Set™ Self-facing System, designed to maximize sales and provide a single solution for total shelf management

·        Powered Fixed Vending Shelf, to protect high-loss product

·        Fresh-Fit™ produce display systems to provide visual appeal and reduce shrink

·        Displayware that freshens prepared food displays, in realistic-finish copper, wood, and marble melamine

·        Merchandisers—in mobile floor styles and for fixtures—to boost impulse sales and cross-merchandising opportunities

Plus, a wide variety of sign holders, ceiling displays and hangers, fixtures, display construction components, fresh area merchandising and supplies.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.
