2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS® Catalog with 500+ New Products—Now Available
The 600-page catalog features more than 4,000 stock products designed to increase sales and maximize merchandising for displays and categories in almost any retail environment. A one-stop resource for in-store merchandising, a hard copy or electronic catalog is available for free upon request at www.ffr.com. It can also be requested by calling (800) 422-2547 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST.
New items of note include:
· Power Zone® Kwik-Set™ Self-facing System, designed to maximize sales and provide a single solution for total shelf management
· Powered Fixed Vending Shelf, to protect high-loss product
· Fresh-
· Displayware that freshens prepared food displays, in realistic-finish copper, wood, and marble melamine
· Merchandisers—
Plus, a wide variety of sign holders, ceiling displays and hangers, fixtures, display construction components, fresh area merchandising and supplies.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.
