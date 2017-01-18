 
Industry News





Rapper Dark Source releases LP album 'If Hip Hop Should Die...'

 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The hip hop artist known internationally as Dark Source has released his monumental full-length record, "If Hip Hop Should Die..." The album includes 15 original tracks for an approximate total listening time of one hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction or financial support of the corporate music industry. Mixing elements of old-school with sharp production and contemporary beats and melody lines, "If Hip Hop Should Die..." is an LP proving Dark Source to be one of the year's most intriguing artists.

Dark Source has cited as main artistic influences such legends of the mic as Tupac Shakur, Rachelle Ferrell, Micheal Jackson, Scarface, Master P, Nas, MC Breed and Dayton Family. His own lyric style blends highly narrative storytelling and urban poetry with an aggressive delivery. These are laid down over deep cuts and grooves which bring to mind the 808s and 909s of yesteryear. Fans of all hip hop scenes have something to look forward to in "If Hip Hop Should Die..."

Hailing originally from Michigan and residing now in Indiana, Dark Source is closest to the East Coast style of hip hop, but many elements of West Coast (and a few from Dirty South) rap are present in his work. He has been rapping and beatboxing since the age of six. He has been described as having "a unique style and the ability to learn fast, excellent with the lyrical content, voice, experience, consistency and patience."

He has been performing live since 2003 and has been a member of the Gwapp City Gangstas in Grand Rapids, MI. He has recorded two albums and seven mixtapes available in more than 150 nations worldwide.

"I'm confident in my future all around Full Circle," Dark Source writes, "because I'm determined with a lot of ambition."

Asked to comment on his new "If Hip Hop Should Die..." album, he writes, "Adversity… Persistence… this is my story!"

"If Hip Hop Should Die..." by Dark Source is available online worldwide from more than 700 quality digital music retailers now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"If Hip Hop Should Die..." by Dark Source –

https://www.amazon.com/Hip-Hop-Should-Die-Explicit/dp/B00...
