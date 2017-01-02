Local Plumbing Company Offering Emergency Plumbing Services

45DegreePlumbing is available 24 hours a day and will send out an emergency plumber whenever you need.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Local plumbing company



45DegreePlumbing recognizes that plumbing emergencies can happen at any time and has set up an



If you find yourself having a plumbing emergency, no matter what time it is, you can call or contact 45degreeplumbing and they will send out a plumber asap to help you resolve your issues. 45DegreePlumbing.com plumbers are available 24 hours a day to respond to your plumbing emergencies.



The 22 cities that 45DegreePlumbing will travel to include Lompoc, Orcutt, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Buellton, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Goleta, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpenteria and more.



The company is licensed, bonded, and insured and can help you with a range of issues including Toilet Installs; Toilet Repairs; Faucet Repairs; Faucet Installs; Sink Repairs; Sink Installs; Shower Repairs; Shower Installs; Tub Repairs; Tub Installs; Water Heater Repairs; Water Heater Installs; Water, Gas & Sewer Line Inspection; Water, Gas & Sewer Line Repair; Water, Gas & Sewer Line Install; Sewer Line Cleanout; and more!



The company carries plumbing supplies in stock and carries Wolverine brass parts and American Standard toilets.





