 
News By Tag
* Saas
* Automotive
* Dealership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Eden Prairie
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

DealerTeamwork Announces Partnership with Dealer Inspire

Newly created processes streamlines product integration between the two companies.
 
 
Sean Stapleton, CEO & Co-founder DealerTeamwork
Sean Stapleton, CEO & Co-founder DealerTeamwork
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Saas
* Automotive
* Dealership

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Eden Prairie - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- DealerTeamwork and Dealer Inspire today announced a new partnership between the two companies to improve the onboarding process for mutual dealer clients. The account management team from DealerTeamwork will work closely with the Dealer Inspire dealer support team to deliver faster support experiences, improve transparency, and ultimately provide better website performance.

The direct connection between DealerTeamwork's Launch Control platform and Dealer Inspire's award winning website platform allows both companies to quickly optimize the onboarding experience for mutual clients.

"It is my pleasure to announce that DealerTeamwork's marketing platform, Launch Control, can now be supported by Dealer Inspire with a formal process," said, Sean Stapleton, CEO of DealerTeamwork. "Dealer Inspire is known for the strength and performance of their websites, and this partnership offers strong support for both of our businesses."

Digital marketing software is a growing need for automotive dealers and they struggle with finding efficient and effective support relationships. The activities illustrate how difficult it has become for dealers to manage the many facets of their marketing processes. Dealers are increasingly under pressure to produce and can't afford to lose time with support issues.

"The relationship with DealerTeamwork and Dealer Inspire is truly a win-win. It is a win for dealers to create efficiencies and maximize performance. This is also a win for our internal teams who have been working together seamlessly since day one, said Joe Chura, CEO of Dealer Inspire.

About DealerTeamwork LLC: DealerTeamwork is a SaaS company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Launch Control is the industry's first MPOP, a patent-pending, merchandising and personalization optimization platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit http://DealerTeamwork.com or contact us at sales@dealerteamwork.com.

About Dealer Inspire: Dealer Inspire provides award-winning website and marketing solutions. The DI website platform uses advanced technology such as personalization and geofencing to customize your site for each individual shopper with industry-leading design and performance. For more information, please visit http://DealerInspire.com or contact us at support@dealerinspire.com

Contact
Eric Miltsch
***@dealerteamwork.com
End
Source:DealerTeamwork
Email:***@dealerteamwork.com Email Verified
Tags:Saas, Automotive, Dealership
Industry:Automotive
Location:Eden Prairie - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DealerTeamwork LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share