ProEx Physical Therapy names Carolyn Giberti as Cost and Payment Posting Specialist

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Carolyn Giberti of Portsmouth, New Hampshire has joined the firm as a Cost and Payment Posting Specialist, working from corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.Prior to joining ProEx, Giberti worked within the education assessment industry.She is an active volunteer with New Hampshire Public Television, the Strawbery Banke History Museum and the Portsmouth Public Library.Originally from Hingham, Massachusetts Giberti now lives in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with her husband; in her spare time she enjoys international travel, skiing, biking, cooking and gardening."We welcome Carolyn to the ProEx team," said Cory Purchas, Business Office Manager at ProEx. "Her attention to detail and commitment to excellence meshes perfectly with our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com