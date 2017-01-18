News By Tag
Hackensack Meridian Health Partners with PatientPing to Bring Care Coordination to Health Care
Boston-based Health Tech Company PatientPing Launches in its Seventh State through Partnership with one of New Jersey's Largest and Most Innovative Health Networks
"Hackensack Meridian Health is dedicated to providing well-orchestrated, quality care to our patients," said Patrick Young, president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. "Our relationship with PatientPing underscores this commitment by offering a simple yet powerful solution that enables the delivery of coordinated care across our continuum from our hospitals to our outpatient and post-acute facilities."
PatientPing aims to advance medical information transparency between health care providers by applying its technology to improve patient care. Upon joining PatientPing, providers receive "Pings," or real-time notifications, whenever their patients receive care at a wide range of facilities in New Jersey and beyond. At the facility where patients are getting care, providers receive care instructions that include contact information for others on the patient's care team as well as patient visit histories. By sharing this information in real time, providers are able to apply timely interventions, avoid unnecessary readmissions, and ensure safer care transitions for their patients.
"We are thrilled to anchor in New Jersey with Hackensack Meridian Health. They have proven to be an incredibly innovative thought leader committed to re-writing the future of health care. Patients in New Jersey will see the full continuum of care – hospital, rehab provider, home health provider – come together in a way that measurably improves the patient and provider experience,"
PatientPing's nationwide community includes more than 17,000 providers and has a presence in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire and now New Jersey.
In December 2016, PatientPing announced $31.6 million Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz and Leerink Transformation Partners. PatientPing is rapidly accelerating its nationwide expansion so that any two or more providers that share patients anywhere in the country can simply coordinate with one another.
About Hackensack Meridian Health
Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.
The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – HackensackUMC in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, HackensackUMC Mountainside in Montclair, HackensackUMC Palisades in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley in Westwood. For more information, visit, www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.
About PatientPing
PatientPing is a Boston-based health technology company that is building a national community of engaged providers who are sharing information, coordinating care, and working together to get patients healthier faster. By joining the PatientPing community, providers are notified in real-time when their patients receive care elsewhere and are able to share care instructions with other providers. PatientPing's national care coordination community includes physicians, nurses, case managers, and care coordinators across hospitals, emergency departments, accountable care organizations (ACOs), physician practices, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, inpatient rehabilitation centers, payers and other providers. By connecting care teams through real-time information sharing, PatientPing enables providers to deliver higher quality and more cost-effective care, improving patient outcomes and experience. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.
