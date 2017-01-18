DEL Ozone Releases DELCHECK Program & New Website SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- DEL Ozone has released a new version of their website as well as the very interesting and unique DELCHECKTM program. The standalone website has combined DEL's multiple sites (www.delozonespa.com, www.delozoneaquatics.com,



Joe Mlnarik, Director of Marketing, has this to say about the recent updates.



"We have a long and storied history at DEL and a group of truly knowledgeable and passionate people here. It's great to begin to give them the recognition they deserve. As far as the educational component goes, ozone has been used to purify water since 1906, but continued education is still needed so people realize that they have choices and don't need to fully rely on chemicals for their water sanitation needs. Ozone itself is a powerful, natural resource, and our work with multiple regulatory agencies ensures the public stays safe and healthy, we maintain our elite product quality, and we effectively mitigate environmental impact by lowering chemical dependence. All of which we feel is so important in this industry and the world in general."



In regards to the DELCHECKTM program, Mike Hawkins, President & CEO of DEL Ozone, states, "The DELCHECKTM program is a large step in the continued growth of our company. We have been following the doctrine of this program for quite some time, but felt it was time to formalize it and display our core principles more fully. The DELCHECKTM stamp will begin to appear on DEL units going forward."



The DELCHECKTM program works off of the "DEL" Ozone name and uses "CHECK" as an acronym – Clean & Safe Water, Healthy People, Environment & Energy, Careful Engineering & Testing, and Keeping Customers Happy. This term originated from a proprietary product that is used extensively in DEL Ozone pool product applications. The "DELCHECK" term has now been adapted to become the face of the DELCHECKTM program.



Contact DEL Ozone to learn more.



(800) 676-1335

