Early Bird Discount Tickets for California Jazz & Wine Fest On Sale Until Jan. 31

-- Tickets for the 6Annual California Jazz & Wine Fest are available at an Early Bird discount. Now through January 31, general admission and VIP tickets are 20 percent off. This is the only time VIP tickets will be available at a discount.The festival will be held at the Four Season Hotel in Westlake Village on Sunday, April 9. It showcases live jazz on two separate stages as well as wine, craft brews, spirits and food tastings from over 80 wineries, breweries, distilleries and local eateries.Headlining this year is Danny Janklow Quartet (http://www.dannyjanklow.com). Also performing are the Adam Clark Quartet, Lao Tizer Quartet, D.on Darrox and The Melody Joy Bakers, Bruce Forman's "Cow Bop" and the Barrelhouse Wailers.Last year, the festival sold out, attracting 1,500 attendees. Presented by Rotary Club of Westlake Village Sunrise, money raised at the 2017 festival will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley. Additionally, the event will benefit other Rotary charities, both locally and globally.Early Bird tickets are $80 per person/general admission (regularly $100) and $120 per person/VIP admission (regularly $150). VIP tickets include one-hour early entry for tasting, valet parking, preferred seating and other amenities. Attendees must be age 21 or older.To purchase discount tickets, go to http://www.californiajazzwine.com and type in early20 in the promo box. For more information, call 805-380-6010.