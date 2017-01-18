 
Industry News





Rocklin Orthodontist Among "America's Best" in 2017

 
 
Continued Excellence since 1993
ROCKLIN, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Orthodontic Specialist Jeffrey Elenberger, DDS has again been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2017.  Selections were made by the "National Consumer Advisory Board", an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.

Dr. Elenberger practices Orthodontics at 2204 Plaza Dr., #140, Rocklin, CA.  For more information go to www.TodaysBestDoctors.com or contact Dr. Elenberger directly at (916) 774-6006. He has been treating patients in the Sacramento area since 1993 and is also a published Author in the Journal of the American Orthodontic Society. His selection of "Best of the Best" has appeared in the Placer Herald, Loomis News and Sacramento Magazine on numerous occasions.

Doctors were chosen based on an application to access training, experience, continuing education, patient reviews, peer evaluation and evidence of dedication to excellence.

The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their assessment process.  Only professionals that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Today's Best" directories.

The organization publishes registries listing the nation's top physicians, dentists, chiropractors, podiatrists and optometrists.

http://www.ElenbergerOrthodontics.com   for more details

Click to Share