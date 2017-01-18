News By Tag
Rocklin Orthodontist Among "America's Best" in 2017
Dr. Elenberger practices Orthodontics at 2204 Plaza Dr., #140, Rocklin, CA. For more information go to www.TodaysBestDoctors.com or contact Dr. Elenberger directly at (916) 774-6006. He has been treating patients in the Sacramento area since 1993 and is also a published Author in the Journal of the American Orthodontic Society. His selection of "Best of the Best" has appeared in the Placer Herald, Loomis News and Sacramento Magazine on numerous occasions.
Doctors were chosen based on an application to access training, experience, continuing education, patient reviews, peer evaluation and evidence of dedication to excellence.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their assessment process. Only professionals that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Today's Best" directories.
The organization publishes registries listing the nation's top physicians, dentists, chiropractors, podiatrists and optometrists.
http://www.ElenbergerOrthodontics.com for more details
Elenberger Orthodontics
916-774-6006
***@sbcglobal.net
