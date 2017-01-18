Partake™ Joins Prestigious Capital Factory Accelerator Program in Austin, Texas

Dallas-based Start-up Introduces Game-Changing Technology Platform for Golf Industry

-- Partake, the golf industry's first comprehensive, cloud-based m-commerce platform for course owners and golfers alike, announced today their membership selection into Capital Factory's 2017 accelerator/incubator program in Austin, Texas. The early stage software company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is seeking investors for the platform targeting course operators searching for ways—other than simply raising greens fees—to increase overall revenues, attract and retain more golfers and improve the overall player experience."The golf industry, a $70 billion industry that has been slow to adapt and integrate technology, is ripe for change," stated Heath Barnett, CEO and Partake Founder. "Our team's passion for the game definitely revealed the technology gap and the tremendous opportunity at hand. We believe our game-changing technology platform is a win-win for the clubhouse, course and the player."Partake offers course owners and management groups the ability to more effectively and efficiently manage their operations to seamlessly deliver retail, food and beverage services to golfers on-demand–anywhere, anytime. Clubhouse inventory, order management, on-course delivery and consumer transactions are enabled through the shared m-commerce platform and consumer app, Data collected through the platform provides demographics, skill level/performance, along with purchasing and consumption behavior. Insights gained through the analytics can identify growth opportunities and streamline operations.Through a free downloadable app, Partake Golf offers the golfer the opportunity to bring the clubhouse and course with them–before, during and after play. Golfers can access nearby courses, get an overview of the course and each hole prior to play within Dallas, Austin and Houston markets. Golfers can also create their own digital scorecard, compare scores and keep up with group performance through a live leaderboard. Additional markets will be added in the near future.For courses on the Partake platform, golfers can use the location-based app to easily order food and beverage services as well as supplies from the Pro Shop. Orders, tracked through the player profile and mobile GPS mapping, are delivered direct to the golfer within minutes.The company's consumer-facing app, still in beta-stage, is available for download in the App Store. Beta users in the Dallas, Austin and Houston area are welcomed. Partake's course and clubhouse platform enters closed beta availability in Q1 2017.