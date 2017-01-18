 
Lennar's Cambria at Fieldstone Grand Opens Saturday, January 28

 
 
Cambria at Fieldstone brings a collection of new homes to Sacramento.
Cambria at Fieldstone brings a collection of new homes to Sacramento.
 
Listed Under

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar's newest community to Elk Grove, Cambria at Fieldstone, will celebrate its official Grand Opening this Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective homeowners and community members are invited out for this exciting event. This will be the be the first opportunity to tour the professionally decorated model homes plus enjoy complimentary treats and enter to win a fabulous prize.

"We are so excited to Grand Open this premier community to the public," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Cambria offers spacious homes and is a great opportunity for families to put down roots in a prime location."

Cambria offers four distinctive floorplans to choose from. These homes come in single or two-story designs and include one of Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Homes range from approximately 2,361 to 3,427 square feet, up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The Templeton Plan is one of Lennar's Next Gen® homes. Designed to accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations, these unique homes feature an attached private suite with a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. A lockable door provides access from the main home to the Next Gen suite, allowing for direct access to or privacy between the two homes.

Cambria at Fieldstone is in a great location for families and is situated less than two miles away from elementary and high schools in the Elk Grove School District. Additionally, this community provides easy access to Highway 99, is in close proximity to downtown Sacramento, parks, shopping centers, restaurants and recreation.

Every Lennar home comes with tremendous added value through upscale features they include at no additional cost. The Everything's Included® program puts items such as solar electric systems, granite slab kitchen or quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel GE® appliances and more into every new home at Cambria at Fieldstone.

The event will take place this Saturday at Cambria's Welcome Home Center, located at 10044 Lorae Court in Elk Grove, off of Grant Line Road and North of Mosher Road. For more information or complete directions visit http://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/sacramento/elk....

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
