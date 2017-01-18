News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Agenda Announced for World Fluid Power Summit at IFPE 2017
Leaders from fluid power associations around the world will be in attendance.
The World Fluid Power Summit will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017, beginning at 12:00 noon, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will include lunch for all attendees. Industry and association leaders from around the globe will participate in the following agenda:
12:00 Lunch Served
12:30 Welcome, Opening Remarks | Marc Weston, Danfoss Power Solutions; Vice Chair, NFPA
12:45 Worldwide Need and Availability of Fluid Power Certification Programs | Rance Herren, National Oilwell Varco; Immediate Past President, IFPS
13:15 Standards: The Importance of Relevance, and the Need for Technical Support to Meet Market Needs | Gary Baumgardner, Chair, ISO TC 131
13:45 Report from the International Fluid Power Statistics Committee | Stéphane Rakotoarivelo, Vice President, CETOP
14:00 Worldwide Fluid Power Market Trends
14:05 Australia – Tony Cheers, Australian Fluid Power Society
14:10 Canada – Josh Cosford, Canadian Fluid Power Association
14:15 China – Changjiang Wang, China Hydraulics Pneumatics & Seal Association
14:20 Europe - Stéphane Rakotoarivelo, CETOP
14:25 Germany – Christian Kienzle, VDMA's Fluid Power Association
14:30 India – M. Seethapathy Rao, Fluid Power Society of India
14:35 Italy – Marco Ferrara, ASSOFLUID
14:40 Japan – Keishiro Sawada, Japan Fluid Power Association
14:45 Mexico – Guillermo Vazquez, Mexican Fluid Power Association
14:50 Taiwan – Robert Chen, Taiwan Fluid Power Association
14:55 Turkey – Sevda Kayhan Yilmaz, Turkish Fluid Power Association
15:00 United Kingdom – Phil Keep, British Fluid Power Association
15:05 United States – Eric Lanke, NFPA
15:10 Open Q&A – Worldwide Fluid Power Market Trends
15:25 Closing Comments | Marc Weston, Danfoss Power Solutions; Vice Chair, NFPA
15:30 Adjourn
The Summit is open to all interested participants, but seating will be limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, contact Eric Lanke at elanke@nfpa.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse