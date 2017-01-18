 
Industry News





Agenda Announced for World Fluid Power Summit at IFPE 2017

Leaders from fluid power associations around the world will be in attendance.
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The world of fluid power is getting ready to gather at IFPE 2017, the leading international exposition and technical conference dedicated to the integration of fluid power with other technologies for power transmission and motion control applications. But one event hosted by the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) will truly bring the world of fluid power together for information sharing and education.

The World Fluid Power Summit will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017, beginning at 12:00 noon, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will include lunch for all attendees. Industry and association leaders from around the globe will participate in the following agenda:

12:00     Lunch Served

12:30     Welcome, Opening Remarks | Marc Weston, Danfoss Power Solutions; Vice Chair, NFPA

12:45     Worldwide Need and Availability of Fluid Power Certification Programs | Rance Herren, National Oilwell Varco; Immediate Past President, IFPS

13:15     Standards: The Importance of Relevance, and the Need for Technical Support to Meet Market Needs | Gary Baumgardner, Chair, ISO TC 131

13:45     Report from the International Fluid Power Statistics Committee | Stéphane Rakotoarivelo, Vice President, CETOP

14:00     Worldwide Fluid Power Market Trends

         14:05     Australia – Tony Cheers, Australian Fluid Power Society

         14:10     Canada – Josh Cosford, Canadian Fluid Power Association

         14:15     China – Changjiang Wang, China Hydraulics Pneumatics & Seal Association

         14:20     Europe - Stéphane Rakotoarivelo, CETOP

         14:25     Germany – Christian Kienzle, VDMA's Fluid Power Association

         14:30     India – M. Seethapathy Rao, Fluid Power Society of India

         14:35     Italy – Marco Ferrara, ASSOFLUID

         14:40     Japan – Keishiro Sawada, Japan Fluid Power Association

         14:45     Mexico – Guillermo Vazquez, Mexican Fluid Power Association

         14:50     Taiwan – Robert Chen, Taiwan Fluid Power Association

         14:55     Turkey – Sevda Kayhan Yilmaz, Turkish Fluid Power Association

         15:00     United Kingdom – Phil Keep, British Fluid Power Association

         15:05     United States – Eric Lanke, NFPA

15:10     Open Q&A – Worldwide Fluid Power Market Trends

15:25     Closing Comments | Marc Weston, Danfoss Power Solutions; Vice Chair, NFPA

15:30     Adjourn

The Summit is open to all interested participants, but seating will be limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, contact Eric Lanke at elanke@nfpa.com.
