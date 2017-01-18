 
News By Tag
* Made Man ATL
* Joey Womack
* Tramell Smith
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

The Made Man Event Honors Extraordinary Achievements of African American Men in Atlanta

Joey Womack of GoodieNation is recognized as a Community Leader while Jay Jackson of RYSE Interactive & Fitness Expert, Tramell Smith are recognized as Entertainment Leaders
 
 
The Made Man Event ATL
The Made Man Event ATL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Made Man ATL
Joey Womack
Tramell Smith

Industry:
Event

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Awards

ATLANTA - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Made Man (TMM) is a national multi-market corporate and community initiative designed to showcase philanthropy and honor the extraordinary achievements of notable African American male influencers from various walks of life. The Made Man Awards, a signature TMM platform, has expanded this year to include nine cities including South Africa.  Partners include 100 Black Men of America Inc., Black Enterprise, and Upscale. The Made Man Awards tour will kick off in Atlanta on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at a select private venue.

Several Atlanta-based notable leaders will be recognized at this highly anticipated event such as Entertainment Executive Chaka Zulu; Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Bryan-Michael Cox; Radio Personality, Ryan Cameron along with Jackson and Smith in the Entertainment category.

While notable leaders such as Atlanta City Council President, Ceasar Mitchell; Poet Laureate Hank Stewart; Fulton County Commissioner, Marvin Arrington as well as Womack are recognized in the Community Leaders category.

The Made Man initiative provides a platform for the influencers to be celebrated, positioned with extensive business networking opportunities like the signature LinkedIN Live and become direct community partners. Honorees are committed to change their city in 24 hours by engaging in motivational mentoring workshops with local schools and youth organizations as well as donating  gently worn business attire for the 1000 Suits Empowerment Drive suiting underserved men for success during the event day. The Made Man has donated over 11,000 suits and mentoring over 1,000 males in their respective cities. The men truly embody the altruistic spirit of selfless giving that propels this noteworthy event.

For more information and city listings visit www.TheMadeMan.org . The join the conversation the hashhtag is #TheMadeManAwards.

Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tmorrisonpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
T.MORRISON AGENCY PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share