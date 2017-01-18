News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Made Man Event Honors Extraordinary Achievements of African American Men in Atlanta
Joey Womack of GoodieNation is recognized as a Community Leader while Jay Jackson of RYSE Interactive & Fitness Expert, Tramell Smith are recognized as Entertainment Leaders
Several Atlanta-based notable leaders will be recognized at this highly anticipated event such as Entertainment Executive Chaka Zulu; Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Bryan-Michael Cox; Radio Personality, Ryan Cameron along with Jackson and Smith in the Entertainment category.
While notable leaders such as Atlanta City Council President, Ceasar Mitchell; Poet Laureate Hank Stewart; Fulton County Commissioner, Marvin Arrington as well as Womack are recognized in the Community Leaders category.
The Made Man initiative provides a platform for the influencers to be celebrated, positioned with extensive business networking opportunities like the signature LinkedIN Live and become direct community partners. Honorees are committed to change their city in 24 hours by engaging in motivational mentoring workshops with local schools and youth organizations as well as donating gently worn business attire for the 1000 Suits Empowerment Drive suiting underserved men for success during the event day. The Made Man has donated over 11,000 suits and mentoring over 1,000 males in their respective cities. The men truly embody the altruistic spirit of selfless giving that propels this noteworthy event.
For more information and city listings visit www.TheMadeMan.org . The join the conversation the hashhtag is #TheMadeManAwards.
Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse